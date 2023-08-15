Potato growers expecting better than average harvest

Rapla County potato grower Kalle Hamburg.
Rapla County potato grower Kalle Hamburg. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
Farmers are hoping for a better-than-average potato harvest despite difficult weather conditions in spring and summer. Those who sowed their crop too early will suffer the biggest losses.

Rapla County potato grower Kalle Hamburg said the key question this year is when potatoes were planted. 

He planted his a few weeks later than usual, in the first half of June. Now the farmer is predicting an average or rather an above-average harvest.

"There are also those unlucky ones who put them down early, were hit twice by night frost, and then by a long drought. There is no hope of a harvest [for them]," Hamburg told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Margo Heinmaa, manager and owner of Osa ja Tervik potato growing company in Väätsa municipality, has been harvesting her crops for three weeks already according to the orders from supermarkets.

"This year, we have still received a little more rain than last year, and the harvest will be a little better. The only thing that affected us this year was a night frost in early June that took out our very early potatoes and fields. From there, yes, there will not be much of a harvest," said Heinmaa.

She said there is currently demand for fresh potatoes.

Heinmaa's early potato field has yielded 30 tons per hectare, she is forecasting an even bigger harvest from varieties sown later. 

Hamburg does not dare to predict the total size of Estonia's harvest as the rain has varied by region. He said there are still places where plants have not received enough water.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

