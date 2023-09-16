Gallery: Light festival comes to historic Old Town, ends today in Kadriorg

News
Light Walks Festival 2023.
Open gallery
21 photos
News

On Friday evening, the festival Light Walks arrived in the Old Town of Tallinn. The festival is also taking place in Kadriorg Park and Tondiraba Park.

The closing of the lights festival will take place at the Swan Pond in Kadriorg today, September 16, at 8:30 p.m.

Tiit Kikas' "singing fountains show with laser harp" will feature soprano Elina Nechayeva.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:37

Following Baltics, Finland and Poland ban Russian cars from entry Updated

17:16

'The Art of Adapting' opens at Kadriorg Art Museum

16:30

Gallery: Light festival comes to historic Old Town, ends today in Kadriorg

16:02

Vihula budget talks fail to reach agreement

14:09

Jaanus Karilaid joins national-conservative Isamaa

12:04

Mayor Katri Raik: I'm not leaving politics or Narva Updated

11:56

Narva City Council dismisses Mayor Katri Raik

15.09

Taxation of employees of online platforms becomes law

15.09

Ossinovski: Fewer opponents of special tax on banks

15.09

PPA: Eastern border crossing advance reservation prices to go up

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.09

Annual Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

15.09

Taxation of employees of online platforms becomes law

14.09

Analysts forecast Estonian real estate to continue bumping along the bottom

11:56

Narva City Council dismisses Mayor Katri Raik

12:04

Mayor Katri Raik: I'm not leaving politics or Narva Updated

15.09

'Phantom vehicle' buyer: I alleviate people's worries, for a few euros

15.09

Estonian PM: We've got to do something radical with the budget

15.09

Six-month Euribor rises above 4 percent level

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: