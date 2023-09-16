Gallery: Light festival comes to historic Old Town, ends today in Kadriorg

On Friday evening, the festival Light Walks arrived in the Old Town of Tallinn. The festival is also taking place in Kadriorg Park and Tondiraba Park.

The closing of the lights festival will take place at the Swan Pond in Kadriorg today, September 16, at 8:30 p.m.

Tiit Kikas' "singing fountains show with laser harp" will feature soprano Elina Nechayeva.

