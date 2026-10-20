Karl Lumiste: Reservists are both important and underpaid in Estonia

Investments in ammunition and concrete are of no use without motivated fighters to back them up, writes reservist Karl Lumiste.

"The strength of Estonia's defense lies in reservists who have the support of society," former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces and Defense Minister Martin Herem said in a recent interview. Unfortunately, this is not reflected in actions, as reservists receive the smallest share of defense spending and are the last to see any of it.

Following an appeal by the chancellor of justice, former Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur increased reservist allowances in 2025 after they had remained unchanged for years. Nevertheless, only slightly more than half of the reservists who participated in a survey conducted during Exercise Hedgehog 2025 rated the allowances as very or somewhat good.

Since 2025, reservists attending training exercises have received daily allowances of €55 for enlisted personnel, €60 for noncommissioned officers and €75 for officers. During periods of heightened defense readiness, these amounts rise to €75, €80 and €100, respectively. Considering the median wage, these allowances are nowhere near adequate or respectful, particularly as lost wages are the biggest obstacle preventing reservists from attending training exercises.

The median wage has risen to €1,840 per month, meaning that the lowest allowance — the daily rate for enlisted personnel — falls well short of competitive compensation.

A week of reserve training clearly illustrates the difference. An enlisted reservist attending an exercise loses five working days' wages, amounting to €460 for someone earning the median wage (assuming a daily wage of €92 based on 20 working days per month). However, the reservist receives a state allowance of €55 per day for seven days, totaling €385 (as the exercise also includes the weekend). This leaves the reservist €75 worse off after just one week. Those earning above the median wage lose even more.

The allowance should not merely be enough to ensure that reservists break even when attending training. It should be substantially higher, so they are happy to attend and feel that their contribution is highly valued.

Such an investment would also create the best conditions for more reservists to willingly participate in training exercises, as they would no longer have to attend knowing they would lose income. The state must ensure that reservists receive decent compensation rather than relying on the goodwill of employers.

Raising allowances to a respectable level would be a small step for the state budget but a major step toward strengthening the will to defend the country. Money cannot buy the will to defend, but it can provide a tangible sign of respect, demonstrating just how important the contribution of the backbone of national defense really is.

Estonia's defense spending has increased to 5.4 percent of GDP or €2.4 billion for 2026. Given this, the state should not have to beg people for money through the Reservists' Fund to purchase equipment, recognize service members and support reservists.

Investments in ammunition and concrete are of no use without motivated fighters behind them who believe their country is worth defending. Unlike funding (phantom) foreign companies, investing in the people of Estonia keeps money circulating in our economy rather than allowing it to disappear abroad as dividends for defense industry investors.

The greatest asset to national security is a motivated fighter who wants to defend a country that values their contribution. The state exists for the people, not the people for the state. Following this principle will inevitably lead to success because investing in people creates the true foundation of trust between citizens and the state.

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