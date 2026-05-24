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Beekeepers hold first hive day to celebrate International Bee Day

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Beekeepers across Estonia opened their hives to the public to mark International Bee Day.
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Beekeepers across Estonia opened their apiaries to mark International Bee Day this weekend and to raise awareness of the role bees play in the environment.

One of the main ideas behind the Open Hive Days was to introduce both young and old to the profession of beekeeping, as well as the life of bees. Around 20 apiaries across the country took part in this weekend's initiative.

At Raja farm in Põlva County, visitors were able to get very close to the insects. Farm beekeeper and board member of the Estonian Beekeepers' Association, Tarvo Siilaberg, shared some instructions on how to behave around bees.

"At a beehive, I like to say one should behave similarly to how one behaves in a sauna or a church. Speak quietly, stay calm, be considerate of others, do not rush anywhere, observe, listen," he said.

Estonian beekeepers say bees are doing well in the country, and there is growing interest in taking up the role on a hobby basis.

"The reason we undertook organizing open hive days is still so that the public would recognize the beekeeper not only as a honey producer, but also as a guardian of biodiversity — that is, a keeper of pollinators," Siilaberg said.

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Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

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