Transport Administration offering extra appointments before car tax deadline

An SUV on a snowy road in Estonia.
An SUV on a snowy road in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
With the new year and the introduction of the car tax fast approaching, Estonia's Transport Administration will be offering services by appointment at its Tallinn, Jõhvi and Pärnu service offices this Saturday, December 7.

The Transport Administration is seeing higher than usual levels of vehicle registrations and changes of ownership, putting pressure on the authority's service offices.

To reduce wait times, the Transport Administration's Tallinn, Jõhvi and Pärnu service offices will be open this Saturday as well, according to a press release.

While service on Saturday will require booking an appointment ahead of time, the Transport Administration's vehicle pre-registration booking system is temporarily down due to technical issues with a partner's information system.

Through the end of the workday on Friday, December 6, clients must book pre-registration inspection appointments by calling their info line at +372 620 1200. All clients who book by phone will receive a confirmation email.

Transport Administration service office. Source: Transport Administration

The authority is also warning people not to buy booked appointments from other people via social media, as these appointments have already been canceled.

Estonia's Motor Vehicle Tax Act will enter into force on January 1, 2025, introducing a new motor vehicle tax.

Click here for full contact info for all of the Transport Administration's service offices across the country.

Anyone purchasing a used vehicle already registered in Estonia is urged to register the change of ownership online instead via the Transport Administration's e-service.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

