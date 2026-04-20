EKRE MP wants right to bring a gun to the Riigikogu

MP Varro Vooglaid has appealed to the parliament's board over the ban on entering the Riigikogu with a weapon, arguing that the restriction is unlawful.

Varro Vooglaid said that if members of the Riigikogu have been issued firearms permits for the protection of themselves and their property and those permits include the right to carry a weapon, then the Riigikogu's internal rules cannot take that right away from them. "I believe such a regulation is contrary to the law," he said.

Vooglaid acknowledged that the concern is not that people should be walking around the Riigikogu building with weapons, since he considers it a safe environment. "Although, for example, the prime minister's security detail accompanies him even inside the Riigikogu building, which shows that some threat is still perceived."

Vooglaid said the broader problem is that MPs cannot carry a weapon while traveling to or from work at the Riigikogu, which he said is a clear restriction on the right to self-defense outside parliament. "When coming to work at the Riigikogu, you cannot simply leave a weapon in your car either because that is prohibited by law."

He added that anyone carrying a weapon must ensure it does not fall into the hands of third parties. Vooglaid said that if he leaves a weapon in his car, he cannot guarantee that.

Vooglaid also proposed possible solutions. He said Riigikogu members could store their weapons in their locked offices or hand them over to the police for safekeeping. Vooglaid added that in that case the problem would be solved. "But an absolute ban like the current one is simply not lawful. In my view, it is illegal."

In Vooglaid's view, the Riigikogu does not need a dedicated gun safe for storing weapons. He said movement inside the parliament building is heavily restricted and only people who have passed through security screening and presented identification are allowed in. Vooglaid noted that all Riigikogu members have lockable offices and that he has never heard of anyone breaking into one. "That is why I think an office can itself be treated as a gun safe."

The politician added that if a weapon were left in an office and not carried around the castle, the problem would be solved.

Vooglaid said he is prepared to take the matter to court if a solution is not found because many Riigikogu members, including himself, have received direct death threats. "I have received dozens of death threats over the years." Vooglaid said that is precisely why he obtained a firearms permit, so he would be prepared and able to defend himself if someone attempted to carry out those threats.

ERR radio news also contacted the Chancellery of the Riigikogu whose press office replied that it could not comment on the matter before the Board of the Riigikogu has discussed it.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!