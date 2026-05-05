Dangerous stretch of Ida-Viru County road closed for full overhaul

A nearly four-kilometer stretch of a key road linking Kiviõli to Tallinn-Narva Highway has been closed for reconstruction after years of mounting safety and capacity concerns.

Drivers on Tallinn-Narva Highway can also expect to encounter roadwork and reduced speed limits at the Kiviõli junction in connection with the work being done on Kiviõli-Varja Highway.

Anti Palmi, head of the East Region Department of the Transport Administration's Road Management Division, said the road in question will be completely resurfaced.

"Because it connects Kiviõli and Tallinn-Narva Highway, it has been carrying heavy traffic loads and has long been a concern in terms of load-bearing capacity," he said.

The work is expected to take about six weeks, with reopening planned for June 12.

Contractors said the timeline was shortened after local buses were diverted to a detoured route, which they added will also improve safety and reduce disruptions.

Ida-Viru Public Transport Center (IVÜTK) director Heiki Luts confirmed the detour is already running smoothly, adding only a slight increase in travel time.

He also confirmed the highway's poor shape in the area may have contributed to a bus veering off the road late last month.

The nearly €3 million effort marks region's largest road reconstruction project this year.

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