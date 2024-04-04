Transport Administration: No new roads along Tallinn-Tartu route this year

This year, Estonia's Transport Administration is slated to conduct roadwork along a total of 1,060 kilometers across the country – more than 300 kilometers less than last year's total and just half that of three years ago.

"The need is actually much greater than that," said Martin Lengi, director of the Transport Administration's Strategic Planning Division, in an appearance on ETV's "Terevisioon" morning show Thursday. "In 2021, the volume of work was around 2,000 kilometers."

This year, €153 million has been earmarked for the maintenance and development of national roads. According to Lengi, €100 million thereof will be going toward road maintenance.

In 2021, in contrast, the state budget allocated €230 million for national road maintenance and development.

"Taking the one-third drop in purchasing power in the meantime, we'll be able to do half as much this year," he acknowledged. "The 17,000 kilometers of roads that connect cities and settlements must be maintained."

Highway development projects this year are planned along the Tallinn-Pärnu route; no new developments are planned in the Tallinn-Tartu direction.

"If there's money, we're ready to build at a faster pace, and we've done so before," Lengi added.

