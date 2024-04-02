Driver in Sillamäe traffic accident lacked license

The incident led to disruption on the Viadukti ringtee, whose exits leads to Viivikonna and Narva, as well as Sillamäe itself, and holdups lasted approximately an hour.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said the accident happened just after 1.45 p.m. and involved two cars. One of them, a Peugeot, was being driven by a 52-year-old woman who did not hold a valid driver's license and whose potential level of intoxication will later be determined. She was taken to a local hospital for checks.

The other vehicle, a Nissan, ended up in a culvert. It was being driven by a 57-year-old woman who had both a full drivers' license and was found to be sober.

The exact circumstances of the incident are still being clarified, the PPA said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!