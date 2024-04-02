Driver in Sillamäe traffic accident lacked license

News
Road traffic accident in Sillamäe, March 30, 2024.
Open gallery
8 photos
News

On Sunday afternoon, a traffic accident occurred near Sillamäe, Ida-Viru County involving a driver without a driving license.

The incident led to disruption on the Viadukti ringtee, whose exits leads to Viivikonna and Narva, as well as Sillamäe itself, and holdups lasted approximately an hour.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said the accident happened just after 1.45 p.m. and involved two cars. One of them, a Peugeot, was being driven by a 52-year-old woman who did not hold a valid driver's license and whose potential level of intoxication will later be determined. She was taken to a local hospital for checks.

The other vehicle, a Nissan, ended up in a culvert. It was being driven by a 57-year-old woman who had both a full drivers' license and was found to be sober.

The exact circumstances of the incident are still being clarified, the PPA said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rene Kundla, Andrew Whyte

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:12

'Fisherman's Wharf' winning design for outdoor development next to Linnahall

15:08

Acting mayor: We have agreed to keep Tallinn public transport free

14:32

Pärnu sets birdwatching record number of species

14:16

Henri Drell watches Chicago Bulls defeat against Atlanta from the bench

14:05

Urmas Viilma: The toadstool mycelium and 'holy war' of the 'Russian world'

13:54

March in Estonian supermarkets: Dairy prices slowly falling

13:30

Solman: Tallinn Pealinn, Stolitsa papers to be shut down

13:14

Finnish police: One dead in Vantaa school shooting

12:46

Finance minister: Lemonade tax impossible to lay down before 2026

12:22

Foreign Ministry paid Tsahkna visit influencer from the management's budget

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

01.04

Reinaas: Tallinn's financial situation is worse than expected

31.03

Environment Agency: Dust from the Sahara Desert has reached Estonia

01.04

Pere: We have a vision for getting rid of Centrist food chains in Tallinn

13:14

Finnish police: One dead in Vantaa school shooting

01.04

Executive: Spring in the air on the real estate market

01.04

Use of studded tires allowed extraordinarily until end of April

01.04

Gallery: Tartu basks in warm weather on April 1

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo