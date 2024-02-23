Delfi: Bolt driver leaves scene of central Tallinn accident

The driver of a vehicle involved in a road traffic accident in the capital Thursday fled the aftermath, news portal Delfi reports . The vehicle involved was one operated by the Bolt platform.

The Alarm Center (Häirekeskus) was notified at just before 7.45 p.m. Thursday of an accident on Luise tänav, central Tallinn, which, according to initial information had happened after a Bolt Drive vehicle rear-ended a Kia.

The Kia had been waiting at an intersection red traffic light, and in turn hit a Renault vehicle after being struck by the Bolt Drive car, Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Pirjo Neissaar said.

By the time PPA personnel had arrived on the scene, the driver of the Bolt Drive vehicle had fled the scene, and the PPA are working to ascertain their identity and location and establish their rationale in leaving the scene of the accident.

No serious injuries were incurred so far as the other people involved in the collision were concerned.

Bolt Drive is a short-term car rental platform which is distinct from the taxi service aspect of Bolt's business.

A Bolt Drive-liveried vehicle. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Users reserve a vehicle via a downloaded app and collect the car from a pre-arranged spot, usually where the last driver had parked the vehicle, and then are responsible for parking the car in a suitable place once they have finished with their use.

