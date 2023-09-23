Gallery: 'Boat of Tears' commemorates Estonians who fled by sea in 1944

News
Th
Th "Boat of Tears" installation on Tallinn's Freedom Square. Source: Estonian Human Rights Institute
News

The "Boat of Tears," an installation commemorating the tens of thousands of Estonians who fled by sea in 1944 to escape the Red Army, has been put on display in Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak).

This fall marks 79 years since the "Great Escape" ("Suur Põgenemine"), when thousands of Estonians fled across the sea in boats to Sweden and Finland.

To commemorate this anniversary, a single wooden boat has been symbolically put on display in Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabause väljak). Entitled "The Great Escape - The Boat of Tears" ("Suur Põgenemine  - Pisarate paat "), the installation was designed by Estonia's best-known street artist Edward von Lõngus.

In the late summer and fall of 1944, during the Second World War, between 75,000 and 80,000 people fled from Estonia to escape the invading Red Army. A total of almost 300,000 people escaped from the Baltic states at that time.

During the "Great Escape," thousands crossed the stormy seas in small wooden boats to reach safety in Sweden and Finland. For this reason, those who fled are also known as "boat refugees." Many of those who left never saw their homeland again.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

Know your languages?

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:03

Ülemiste to central Tallinn traffic tunnel scrapped over lack of funds

11:00

Estonia's Kristin Tattar up to second in US Women's Disc Golf Championships

09:57

Gallery: 'Boat of Tears' commemorates Estonians who fled by sea in 1944

08:58

Hussar calls party chairs meeting to restore Riigikogu's working capacity

08:33

Estonian economy ministry considers reducing unemployment benefit period

22.09

Car tax will be higher than the initial proposal

22.09

Government plans to double fine rates

22.09

Former finance minister: Unspecified tax rises should not be in the budget

22.09

Rescue Board: Closure of Kopli Brigade could delay rescue efforts

22.09

Estonian government amends positions on EU repair of goods initiative

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

22.09

Estonian border guards send back first Russia-licensed vehicle

20.09

Gallery: Tallinn Airport planning major new development, terminal building

22.09

Car tax will be higher than the initial proposal

22.09

Ratings: September brings significant changes in party support ratings

21.09

Reform wants to take €400 million from poor, Eesti 200 and SDE from wealthy

22.09

Government plans to double fine rates

22.09

Tõnis Mölder on changing parties: Eastern politics don't work in the West

22.09

Gallery: Students raise Estonian flag during Resistance Day commemorations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: