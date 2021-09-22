'Boat of tears' commemorates flight of Estonian refugees in 1944

An installation on Tallinn's Freedom Square on Tuesday commemorated the "Great Escape to the West" of 1944 when thousands of Estonians fled the advancing Red Army.

In total, over 75,000 Estonians fled to Finland, Sweden and Germany by boat and are known as "boat refugees".

The installation, "Boat of Tears", was organized by the Estonian Institute of Human Rights. The boat is similar to one which Estonians would have used to sail to Finland, Sweden and Germany. It is positioned inside the "iron border".

