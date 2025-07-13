X!

Gallery: KiKuMu cinema, art and music festival gets underway in Jäneda

News
Open gallery
144 photos
News

The first ever KiKuMu cinema, art and music festival got underway on Friday at the Jäneda Training Center (Jäneda Õppekeskus) in Lääne-Viru County. Käsi, Avemaria, Alonette, The Boondocks, Röövel Ööbik and Herbert & Momoko were among the performers on the opening night.

The opening night of the three-day KiKuMu festival in Jäneda kicked off with music from Käsi, the band of Tõnis Pill, who also directed the movie "Fränk." Enigmatic Estonian indie quartet Avemaria then took to the stage in the main hall.

The festival's head organizer Indrek Kasela also officially opened the art program on Friday, with works by artists Edith Karlsson, Flo Kasearu, DeStudio, Fred Kotkas, Kadri Toom, Kiwa, Mihkel Maripuu and many others on display.

Alonette and The Boondocks also performed on Friday, while the legendary Röövel Ööbik played on the main stage, played songs from his 1992 album "Popsubterranea."

British micro-house producer Herbert and vocalist and percussionist Momoko closed the evening on stage with their brand new album "Clay."

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Michael Cole

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:25

British photojournalist's new exhibition explores Narva's 'Factory of Phantoms'

16:01

Further renting of prison spaces depends on Estonia's capacity to provide services

15:30

Estonia's Ruhnu island aiming to run on entirely renewable energy by 2030

14:29

Spanish media: Estonian number one Karl Jakob Hein linked with Sevilla move

13:50

Estonia launches digital services initiative to support Ukrainian war veterans

13:11

Tartu begins detailed planning process for Kvartal center extension

12:30

HeadRead 2025: In conversation with British writer Daisy Goodwin

11:57

HeadRead 2025: In conversation with British crime writer Clare Mackintosh

11:20

Gallery: KiKuMu cinema, art and music festival gets underway in Jäneda

10:40

Estonia's Mark Lajal one win away from main draw at Los Cabos Open

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.07

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

12.07

Estonian troops fire HIMARS rockets for first time off Saaremaa coast

12.07

Friday storms knock out power to thousands, more outages likely Saturday Updated

11.07

Finland also looking at scope for prison rental agreement with Estonia

11.07

Lux Express buses to stop at Tallinn's D-terminal from July 14

10.07

Tallinn's Coca-Cola plaza cinema complex gets new name after refurbishment

11.07

Study: Accessibility in Tallinn often more illusion than reality

11.07

Meteorologist: All thunderstorm hazards are possible over next 24 hours

12.07

Tartu hopes to attract more airline routes to the city in coming years

12.07

Estonian apartment associations eager to buy generators with state support

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo