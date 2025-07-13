Gallery: KiKuMu cinema, art and music festival gets underway in Jäneda

The first ever KiKuMu cinema, art and music festival got underway on Friday at the Jäneda Training Center (Jäneda Õppekeskus) in Lääne-Viru County. Käsi, Avemaria, Alonette, The Boondocks, Röövel Ööbik and Herbert & Momoko were among the performers on the opening night.

The opening night of the three-day KiKuMu festival in Jäneda kicked off with music from Käsi, the band of Tõnis Pill, who also directed the movie "Fränk." Enigmatic Estonian indie quartet Avemaria then took to the stage in the main hall.

The festival's head organizer Indrek Kasela also officially opened the art program on Friday, with works by artists Edith Karlsson, Flo Kasearu, DeStudio, Fred Kotkas, Kadri Toom, Kiwa, Mihkel Maripuu and many others on display.

Alonette and The Boondocks also performed on Friday, while the legendary Röövel Ööbik played on the main stage, played songs from his 1992 album "Popsubterranea."

British micro-house producer Herbert and vocalist and percussionist Momoko closed the evening on stage with their brand new album "Clay."

