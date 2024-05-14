Baltics, Benelux countries agree to recognize higher education qualifications

News
University of Tartu
University of Tartu Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Baltics and Benelux countries have signed an agreement to automatically recognize each other's higher education qualifications. The changes entered into force at the start of May.

The agreement reduces bureaucracy and costly recognition processes between Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

A statement from the Ministry of Education said it will also allow all graduates to more freely study and work across the six participating countries.

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) hoped the European Union would move towards a similar arrangement. She said Estonia has been pushing this issue for a long time.

Kallas said as Hungary has set a goal to create a higher education agreement during its term to lead the EU Council's rotating presidency – starting in July – hopefully, the recognition process can become a thing of the past.

Other countries, such as Finland, Hungary and Poland, are also interested in joining the agreement, she said.

Diplomas in architecture and six professions related to medicine, which still require separate recognition, were excluded from the agreement.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:13

Experts: No need to worry about the impact of solar storms today

20:08

Baltics, Benelux countries agree to recognize higher education qualifications

19:58

Riigikogu votes down bill requiring taxi drivers to know Estonian

19:50

Tallinn wants more funding for education budget, snow clearing

19:20

Time of mother's arrival in Estonia still unknown in Suure-Lähtru case

18:50

Former Sputnik employee charged with breaking international sanctions

18:23

Fixed home loan interest rates could become cheaper than floating rates

17:57

Baltic, Icelandic foreign ministers to visit Georgia on Wednesday

17:55

Tsahkna: Estonia and EU work to ramp up sanctions against Iran

17:25

Estonia vetoes EU plan to add VAT on digital platforms

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.05

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

13.05

Britain's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

13.05

Tethered plastic bottle caps may in fact use more plastic, not less

10:29

Finding buyer for Old Town property remains difficult

11:37

Statistics: Estonia's 2024 population more than 1.37 million

14:46

Defense minister: Ideas about sending soldiers to Ukraine have gone nowhere

10.05

EDF colonel: Russia may be preparing major attack in northern Ukraine

13.05

Estonia supports strengthening Palestine's UN status

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo