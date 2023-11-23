Enefit Volt and TKM Kinnisvara to install 31 EV chargers in Selver parking lots

Estonia's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging service provider Enefit Volt has joined forces with TKM Kinnisvara AS to install 31 new public electric chargers in 11 Selver supermarket parking lots. 15 are ultra-fast chargers, allowing users to get the energy their vehicles need in a few minutes to make journeys of up to 100 kilometers.

According to an Enefit press release, in line with global trends, Estonia's electric car market is growing, with demand for suitable charging solutions also on the increase.

Enefit Volt's business manager Kert Pääbo said that clean transport is possible only if the charging solutions for electric cars are available, service is easy and comfortable to use and users are able to choose between chargers with different speeds, according to their needs.

"We are committed to bringing charging opportunities closer to the users and expanding our public charging network not only Estonia, but across all home markets, so also in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland," Pääbo said.

Pääbo believes that installing charging points close to grocery stores is a logical step. "When thinking about the places people often visit in their everyday life, grocery stores spring to mind, second only to people's places of work. Shopping often takes a long time. Leaving the car charging while shopping saves time, so once you have finished, you can continue your drive with a fully charged battery," he explained.

"In the upcoming years, we will see a significant increase in the number of electric cars. This sets expectations for a proper charging infrastructure and other areas, which we want to contribute to in our activities," said TKM Kinnisvara AS board member Peeter Kütt.

"We understand the value of time to our clients, which is why we consider it important to offer the fastest possible charging at Selver stores. Selver is the first retail chain in Estonia that will have this many electric chargers in their parking lots. The number of ultra-fast chargers is noteworthy – a total of 15 chargers in different parts of Estonia will make charging especially fast and comfortable," Kütt added.

By the end of 2024, Enefit Volt will have installed 31 chargers with different power levels (22 kW, 50 kW, 140 kW, 300 kW) in Selver parking lots across Estonia.

The new charging points will provide charging for up to 62 electric cars. In Tallinn, the chargers will be installed next to the Merimetsa, Kolde, Pelgulinna and Peetri (when exiting the city) Selver stores, as well as those in Keila and Saku municipalities.

In Tartu, they will be installed close to Sõbra Selver and Valga Selver. In Pärnu, they will be installed next to Ülejõe Selver. There will also be a charger in Hiiumaa and one in Kuressaare, next to Saare Selver.

--

