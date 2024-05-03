Energy company: EV charging infrastructure needs to be left to private businesses

Alexela forecasts the number of electric vehicles in Estonia to continue growing and that more people will want to install EV home chargers, which the company plans to start offering. But their sale and installation should fall to private businesses with no market interference from the government, CEO Marti Hääl suggested.

Estonia has good coverage of public electric vehicle charging stations, Eva Killar, head of the mobility development and investments department of the Ministry of Climate, told ERR.

"But what we need are charging opportunities near apartment buildings. We are working on a measure to support EV charging infrastructure next to or near apartment buildings," Killar added.

Marti Hääl, CEO of energy company Alexela, said that it is true companies that offer home charging solutions are few enough in Estonia. But he does not feel this means the government should get involved. "The state should avoid yet another market distortion in an area where the private sector is already active," he said.

Alexela has partnered withy a company called Vool and invested €300,000 in a new home charging solution. Hääl emphasized that the chargers should also work with older buildings' electrical systems.

"Where the main circuit breaker is limited, and during times when everyone switches on their electric stoves or water heaters or what have you, the system will deprioritize EV charging," he explained.

The Ministry of Climate is thinking about the same problem.

"We will add to the planned measure the opportunity to purchase more amps from the transmission company. That is likely one problem why chargers cannot currently be installed everywhere," Eva Killar said.

But even then, apartment associations would eventually buy the charging solution from a private company, she added.

Killar also noted that the planned measure will be tested first and the money redirected should there be little or no interest. "Such as toward charging for electric heavy trucks, which definitely needs support."

