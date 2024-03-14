Estonia's Enefit rolling out new seasonal electricity plan next month

This April, Enefit is introducing to its customers a seasonal electricity plan combining power exchange pricing in summer and fixed prices in winter, the Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia subsidiary announced Thursday.

"We see that some Enefit customers choose the power exchange plan for the summer months and fix the price for the winter," Enefit Estonian market director Santa Tohver said according to a press release. "Changing your electricity plan twice a year seems inconvenient, so we're going to help people out and make this switch automatic for anyone who wants it."

The new seasonal plan, which will also include household appliance insurance against lightning, power failure and overload damages, will apply power exchange pricing from April through September and fixed pricing from October through March.

According to Tohver, the Eesti Energia subsidiary promises that customers on this plan will be guaranteed a fixed price for the winter period that is cheaper or at most equal to the pricing of six-month fixed packages being offered at the same time.

"We will announce the price for the winter period to our customers in August," she noted. "In the spring, the switch to the exchange price will take place automatically, and while the customer is on exchange pricing, they can change their plan or cancel their contract for free, should they wish to do so."

Customers can join the new seasonal plan beginning in mid-April, however the company noted that they are currently already accepting requests to sign up for it.

Universal out, seasonal in

In 2022, against a backdrop of high electricity prices in the Estonian price area on the Nord Pool power exchange, the Estonian state established a universal electricity service, tasking the state-owned energy group Eesti Energia with its provision.

Last December, the Ministry of Climate announced that the universal service would be terminated as of May 1 this year – two years earlier than initially planned.

Enefit is a subsidiary of Eesti Energia which, as of January 1 this year, provides group products and services including electricity and natural gas as well as Enefit Volt home and public electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. All Eesti Energia customers became Enefit customers as of the start of 2024.

--

