X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonia's Enefit rolling out new seasonal electricity plan next month

News
Power cord plugged into electricity socket.
Power cord plugged into electricity socket. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

This April, Enefit is introducing to its customers a seasonal electricity plan combining power exchange pricing in summer and fixed prices in winter, the Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia subsidiary announced Thursday.

"We see that some Enefit customers choose the power exchange plan for the summer months and fix the price for the winter," Enefit Estonian market director Santa Tohver said according to a press release. "Changing your electricity plan twice a year seems inconvenient, so we're going to help people out and make this switch automatic for anyone who wants it."

The new seasonal plan, which will also include household appliance insurance against lightning, power failure and overload damages, will apply power exchange pricing from April through September and fixed pricing from October through March.

According to Tohver, the Eesti Energia subsidiary promises that customers on this plan will be guaranteed a fixed price for the winter period that is cheaper or at most equal to the pricing of six-month fixed packages being offered at the same time.

"We will announce the price for the winter period to our customers in August," she noted. "In the spring, the switch to the exchange price will take place automatically, and while the customer is on exchange pricing, they can change their plan or cancel their contract for free, should they wish to do so."

Customers can join the new seasonal plan beginning in mid-April, however the company noted that they are currently already accepting requests to sign up for it.

Universal out, seasonal in

In 2022, against a backdrop of high electricity prices in the Estonian price area on the Nord Pool power exchange, the Estonian state established a universal electricity service, tasking the state-owned energy group Eesti Energia with its provision.

Last December, the Ministry of Climate announced that the universal service would be terminated as of May 1 this year – two years earlier than initially planned.

Enefit is a subsidiary of Eesti Energia which, as of January 1 this year, provides group products and services including electricity and natural gas as well as Enefit Volt home and public electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. All Eesti Energia customers became Enefit customers as of the start of 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:31

Nearly 10,900 entries received in Estonia's 2024 e-dictation contest

14:22

Raul Parts: Government's decisions contributing to inequality

13:53

Riigikogu committee chair signs joint statement condemning Russian elections

13:53

Estonia's Enefit rolling out new seasonal electricity plan next month

13:37

Marek Reinaas claims Izmailova lying

13:20

Pärnu County Hunting Association: Our CEO not involved in poaching ring

13:01

Prosecutor general: I have documented conversations with justice minister Laanet

12:41

Madle Lippus: Tallinn city center must be revivified

12:16

Regional ministry plans leaving land tax hikes and exemptions up to local governments

12:05

This year's Võnge Festival to be held at Tallinn Open Air Museum

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.03

Estonia suddenly changes mind on EU directive impacting food couriers

12.03

Owners of cars with Russian plates looking at €400 fine from Wednesday

12.03

Young people's salary expectations up considerably in Estonia

09:52

Study: New extremely dangerous opioid spreading in Estonia

13.03

Tallinn ranked among Europe's top ten cities of the future

07:26

Russian dissidents living in Estonia express concerns over their safety

13.03

Liina Vahtras: e-Residency has proven itself a profitable initiative for Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: