X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Low electricity price behind Enefit Power layoffs

News
Enefit Power CEO Andres Vainola.
Enefit Power CEO Andres Vainola. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Keeping oil shale plants operational has placed Enefit Power in a tricky situation, hence why the company is searching for savings opportunities and laying off employees, business publication Ärileht writes.

Just two years ago, Enefit Power was in full bloom: High electricity prices made selling oil shale-generated electricity at a decent profit. Oil shale quarrying yields then had to be quickly boosted, so the company searched out ex-miners who had been laid off several years ago, offering them employment once again.

Now, however, the situation is reversed; there is little scope for selling oil shale-generated electricity, while Enefit Power is the largest aggregator in Ida-Viru County, where the bulk of the sector is located.

Andrus Durejko, Eesti Energia board chair, and Andres Vainola, head of Enefit Power, said that investments made into oil shale plants will now not get a return, plus it will not be possible to retain the miners' workplaces noted above, either.

The start of construction of a new oil shale plant (Enefit280), which has since been halted, and the ongoing, lower price of electricity, has resulted in oil shale reserves being too high.

Äripäev puts the figure of miners' job losses at Enefit Power in recent months at "several hundred."

Anneki Teelahe, head of the Unemployment Fund's (Töötukassa) Ida-Viru County department, said the layoffs have not made the problem of unemployment in the region more acute than before, however.

Only 4 percent of unemployed people in Ida-Viru County had previously worked in the oil shale sector; 165 people from Enefit Power are registered with the Unemployment Fund, Äripäev says.

According to Teelahe, those who have lost their jobs at Enefit Power have gone on to work in industry, logistics, as long-distance truck drivers, and in one case as a school teacher.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Source: Äripäev

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:50

Energy experts critical of government's offshore wind farms plan

11:17

Warner Music Baltics closes Estonian office

10:29

Ida-Viru County teachers have not received promised bonuses for two months

09:56

Delays at garbage collection firms mean households can't comply with biowaste sorting rules

09:10

Tomas Jermalavicius: When French strategic thought inspires and then falls flat

08:16

Low electricity price behind Enefit Power layoffs

07:35

Elva school third grade closure sparks protest

07:01

CNG expected to fall in price over coming months

04.03

Renewable energy fee reform scrapped

04.03

Former air force chief: Russia starting to take more risks in the air

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.03

Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

04.03

ID-card to remain mandatory until European Union digital wallet created

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.03

Gallery: Aurora borealis over the northern coast of Saaremaa

03.03

Warm weather causing work stoppages in forestry

04.03

Tallinn wants to spare children with disabilities from having to learn Estonian

04.03

Income tax refunds start on March 5

04.03

Former air force chief: Russia starting to take more risks in the air

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: