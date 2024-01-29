X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Eesti Energia to wrap up its US business

News
Eesti Energia logo.
Eesti Energia logo. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's national energy company Eesti Energia has decided to wrap up its business activity in the United States. The company owns land and rights to 3.5 billion tons of oil shale in the state of Utah, which it estimates could take around a year to sell.

Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev (Reform) last week approved a decision taken at Eesti Energia to liquidate four of the group's U.S. businesses. They are the EAO Orion LLC, EAO Technology LLC, EAO State Leases LLC and EAO Federal Lease LLC.

Eesti Energia board member Raine Pajo said that the companies are not valuable in themselves, while their liquidation if part of a wider process.

"Our plan is to wrap up business activity in the USA. The companies used to hold land or license rights and there were costs associated with maintaining them. We are reorganizing our structure to end this and avoid confusion." Pajo said.

Around a decade ago, Eesti Energia had plans for developing the oil shale industry in Utah. The company said in a press release from that period that it wanted to reach an output of 57,000 barrels of shale oil per day.

Minister Võrklaev described Eesti Energia's American venture as neither profitable nor promising.

"I commend the current board of the company for critically revisiting past ventures, and, unfortunately, we can see that a mistake has been made. While no one is infallible, the mistakes numbered quite a few, so we are seeing unnecessary and unpromising projects being wrapped up to get expenses back under control and concentrate more on the main business," Võrklaev said.

Eesti Energia will retain for the time being the Enefit American Oil Corporation that employs one full-time and one half-time employee and its subsidiary Real Estate Corporation. The latter owns the land and oil shale resource in Utah. The company owns three plots totaling a few hundred square kilometers and holding an estimated 3.5 billion tons of oil shale.

Pajo said that Eesti Energia's USA project is worth €31 million. The loss the company is looking at remains unknown at this time.

"It depends on our exit, how the sale will go. The process could take about a year, which is when we'll know more," the remarked.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:29

Experts: Ust-Luga Port attack had psychological impact on Russia

17:48

Measles cases on rise in Europe, low vaccination rate puts Estonia at risk

17:23

Over 50 same-sex couples register to marry in January

16:57

'AK. Nädal': How is the presidential reception invite list drawn up?

16:25

Baltic development agencies join forces to enhance cooperation efforts

16:01

Senior officer: Ukraine's main issue lies in creating new units and reserve

16:01

SDE leader: Agreement on teacher salaries prerequisite for other government progress Updated

15:48

Kõlvart on Ratas' departure: We tried to find common ground

15:16

Bank of Estonia: December home loan interest rates fall for second month

14:54

Eesti Energia to wrap up its US business

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.01

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

28.01

Bank of Estonia revises assessment of mortgage applicant borrowing capacity

28.01

Estlink 2 fault on Estonian end of undersea power link with Finland

11:23

Leaked correspondence sheds light on links between Latvian MEP and FSB

28.01

Milrem Robotics signs Estonian defense industry's biggest deal yet with UAE

28.01

Local Russian Orthodox church head contests expulsion from Estonia

28.01

Estonian register doesn't allow amendments to actual beneficiary history

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: