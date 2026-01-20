Trial begins over biofuel mislabeling by Estonian fuel retailer

Olerex and its majority owner and board member Andres Linnas went on trial Tuesday in Tartu, accused of mislabeling a shipment of fossil diesel as biofuel to meet quotas.

The Prosecutor's Office alleges Linnas ordered Olerex employees in December 2022 to submit false information to the Environmental Board and the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) regarding fuel shipments arriving in Estonia.

Prosecutors say evidence gathered during the pretrial investigation suggests that Olerex and its board members were aware the fuel was fossil-based diesel.

Estonian law requires fuel companies to ensure at least 7.5 percent of fuel sold to consumers by the end of a calendar year is renewable energy-based, i.e. biofuel. Prosecutors say Olerex labeled the shipment of fossil fuel in question as biofuel to meet the 2022 quota.

Linnas has previously told ERR he expects himself and the company to be acquitted.

"Hand on my heart —my conscience is clear," Linnas said, adding that the same goes for the entire Olerex workforce.

"Everyone worked up to the last minute to ensure this bio-certified diesel would be delivered on time, cleared through customs and counted toward the biofuel requirement," he explained, adding that that included all the workers at the fuel terminal as well. "This charge is completely fabricated, and I'm confident the court will prove that."

Initially, the Environmental Board fined Olerex a historic €8 million for the incident. The company appealed, taking the case all the way to the Supreme Court, and the fine was later reduced to €300,000.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!