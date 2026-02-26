X!

Controversial state co-founder exhumation plan finally put to bed

News
Jüri Vilms' grave at the Pilistvere cemetery.
Jüri Vilms' grave at the Pilistvere cemetery. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

A controversial plan to exhume the remains of one of the founders of the Estonian state has finally been scrapped, Sakala reported.

The national War Museum had planned to disinter the remains of Jüri Vilms (1889–1918), a signatory of the Estonian Declaration of Independence and the first Deputy Prime Minister of Estonia, from his grave at the Pilistvere Andrease church cemetery in Viljandi County, due to long-running questions over whether the remains contained are really his.

According to the official narrative, Vilms was executed by firing squad in Finland in April 1918, at a time when both that country and Vilms' homeland were in the midst of devastating wars of independence, conflicts which also had aspects of civil war and as such were offshoots of the concurrent Russian Civil War.

War graves had in any case been under the spotlight since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, mainly due to questions over the status of such resting places if they were Soviet graves dating to World War Two.

The Vilms dispute began in July last year, when the Estonian Heritage Society and the War Museum planned the exhumation, which would also see DNA analysis take place – the museum was involved because Vilms' resting place is listed as a war grave.

That DNA analysis was supposed to be carried out in a laboratory in Austria, while bone examinations would have taken place in a Tallinn University lab as well.

However, the long-running court dispute which resulted last summer has ended, with an agreement between the Pilistvere congregation and the Estonian War Museum, confirmed at the second-tier Tallinn Administrative Court on February 9.

The War Museum is also partly compensating the congregation's legal expenses, and both parties say they now consider all disputes between them arising from the contested decision to be resolved.
Hellar Lill, the museum's director, noted that Vilms' true final resting place "will remain one of the mysteries of Estonian history."

The original planned exhumation was suspended by court order after the church congregation appealed, with congregation head Carl Heinrich Pruun calling the exhumation "desecration," and historian Jaak Pihlak calling it "absurd" and the stuff of conspiracy theories.

The Heritage Society appealed the court ruling in September, with the ultimate result being the agreement and circuit court ruling.

Vilms has no close relatives with legal authority to approve exhumation, though some distant descendants reportedly supported it.

Jüri Vilms was buried with honors at the family burial plot in Pilistvere cemetery after the Estonian warship Lennuk brought home from Finland his remains and those of his companions, in December 1920, by which time Estonia was an independent republic.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:04

Award-winning culture leader: Coastal Swedish identity having a renaissance

17:25

Igor Taro: Anyone who has adopted Estonian culture and laws can feel confident and secure here

17:09

Minister: Ruhnu will get fuel and Vormsi a new ice road

17:02

Hunter's gaze, Ronaldo's smile: Estonian high school boys' ideal male standards

16:35

SDE's bill to limit political party donations passes first reading

16:02

Controversial state co-founder exhumation plan finally put to bed

15:59

Parties agree to first talk to incumbent Alar Karis in search for presidential candidate Updated

15:59

Tallinn trams switch to 'free' timetable due to freezing rain

15:27

Drivers should be warned about mobile speed cameras to protect privacy, MPs say

15:03

Tallinn to assign school places based on walking distance from home

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.02

Six year-old boy steals the show at Estonian Independence Day gala concert

25.02

5 passengers injured after several trams collide

25.02

Heavy snow to cause difficult road conditions in Estonia Wednesday night

25.02

2 Estonian islands essentially cut off from mainland as fuel supplies run low

08:01

Police working to bust international scam call network

24.02

Gallery: Defense Forces Independence Day parade 2026

25.02

'UFO' filmed over central Estonian skies likely airplane contrails

20.02

Nazgul the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog: A breed also found in Estonia

24.02

Estonia celebrates 108th anniversary of independence

25.02

Rescue Board issues warning to stay off breaking Emajõgi River ice

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo