Court halts exhumation of remains of Estonian freedom fighter

Jüri Vilmsä grave at the Pilistvere Andrease kirik's cemetery in Viljandi County.
Jüri Vilmsä grave at the Pilistvere Andrease kirik's cemetery in Viljandi County. Source: ERR / Olev Kenk
Thursday's planned exhumation of the remains of an Estonian statesman instrumental in the drive for Estonian independence was suspended by court order.

Jüri Vilms (1889–1918) was one of the signatories to the Estonian Declaration of Independence in February 1918, though he did not see the full fruits of that document as he was shot in Finland around two months afterwards.

It is questions raised about exactly when and where he was executed and who by, and whether remains purportedly his returned to Estonia were authentic, which has been behind the planned exhumation, at the Pilistvere church in Viljandi.

The church congregation appealed the plans and has been granted temporary legal relief for 30 days by the first-tier Tallinn Administrative Court.

Head of the Pilistvere congregation, Carl Heinrich Pruun, called the planned exhumation of Jüri Vilms's desecration and so legally questionable.

"If we do not see transparency in this activity, then the most correct thing would be that Jüri Vilms continues to rest here," Pruun said.

Madis Morel, chair of the Estonian Heritage Society, an organization behind the drive to exhume the remains, said the act was "definitely not grave desecration, since complete specialists in their field are working on this exhumation."

Morel said only three individuals, one of whom had "quite a dubious background," positively identified Vilms' remains in Finland before they were returned to Estonia in a lead coffin for burial.

Vilms grew up near Pilistvere.

Historian Jaak Pihlak earlier this week called the idea of an exhumation "absurd," criticizing it as based on conspiracy theories. He argues that there is no definitive evidence suggesting the remains are not Vilms'. Vilms also has no direct descendants who would have the authority to greenlight the exhumation; one descendant of Vilms' brother has stated he is in favor of the action.

The official version of events states that Vilms was executed by German troops in Helsinki in April 1918. However, recent research suggests he may have been killed by Swedish Brigade forces near Tampere.

Those calling for the exhumation say identification with modern tech would allow for the matter to be put to rest once and for all.

Morel said the Heritage Society will be appealing the administrative court's ruling. It has until September 11 to do so.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera.'

