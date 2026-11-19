The state Environmental Board has received nearly 50 reports of wolves killing dogs this year, representing a 10-year high, Maaleht reported .

The board urges owners to take precautions to protect their pets, noting that in many cases, dogs which were killed by wolves had been chained up, making them a sitting target, or at the other extreme, being allowed to roam freely in the forest in areas known to be inhabited by wolves.

It is especially important to keep dogs from wandering into the woods and to secure the area where they are kept against possible attacks by predators.

Environment Agency data shows that wolf numbers have risen since last year and remain above the upper limit of the target range.

The annual wolf cull is underway now and runs until the end of February, following a November 12 ruling by the first-tier Tallinn Administrative Court which denied a request by four conservation organizations to suspend the hunt and to overturn the Environmental Board's initial quota of 110 wolves for the season.

The court found insufficient grounds to suspend the hunt, though the court has yet to consider whether the Environmental Board's orders are lawful.

As well as keeping pets securely indoors or enclosed, especially after dark, Environmental Board recommends keeping dogs on a leash at all times while walking.

You should avoid dumping meat based food waste in compost or elsewhere, both to avoid attracting wolves and other predators and scavengers, and to prevent the wild animals getting too acclimated to humans.

Report any damage caused by wolves or other large predators to the Environmental Board, whose website is here.

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