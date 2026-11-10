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Museum opens exhibition dedicated to Estonian children's favorite TV wolf

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Hunt Kriimsilm and Hendrik Toompere.
Hunt Kriimsilm and Hendrik Toompere. Source: Ülo Josing/ERR
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The Puppet Theater Museum will open "Hunt Kriimsilm on Air" on Friday, November 13, an exhibition dedicated to one of the most beloved characters in Estonian television history. The exhibition tells the story of the wolf's journey from the theater stage to television screens.

At the center of the exhibition is the original Hunt Kriimsilm puppet created for the 1962 puppet theater production "Arch Enemies" ("Vihavaenlased"). The puppet was designed by artist Raivo Laidre.

"Hunt Kriimsilm on Air" is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the birth of legendary puppeteer Hendrik Toompere Sr. He was the performer who gave Hunt Kriimsilm his voice, movement and personality, creating a character that remains vivid in the memories of many television viewers.

One of the exhibition's curators, Gerli Mägi, noted that a new generation is growing up with little knowledge of the character.

"Yet the phrase 'I'm like Hunt Kriimsilm' is still in use. But where does it come from? That's how the idea emerged to bring the story of Hunt Kriimsilm to museum audiences. This exhibition is a great place for different generations to come together," Mägi said.

Visitors will also be able to meet other puppets familiar from television, including candy-loving characters Tipp and Täpp and lively postmaster hen Postikana, along with other characters from the shows "Hunt Kriimsilm," "The Biggest Friend" ("Kõige suurem sõber") and "Look How Lush!" ("Vaat kus lops!").

A replica of the Hunt Kriimsilm puppet was created specifically for the exhibition, allowing visitors to try operating it themselves. Visitors can also explore Hunt Kriimsilm's television appearances, view rare archival footage and step into the role of some of the professions the character tried over the years.

"Hunt Kriimsilm on Air" was created in cooperation with the Estonian Public Broadcasting Museum. Most of the puppets used in the television productions originated from performances staged by the Estonian State Puppet Theater.

The winners of the Puppet Theater Museum's puppet invention competition will also be announced at the exhibition opening. The contest attracted 145 entries.

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Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Argo Ideon

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