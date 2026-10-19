Young audiences theater festival Naks kicks off in Tallinn and Narva

The Naks theater festival for young audiences takes place in Tallinn and Narva from October 19 to 24, offering a varied program for children, young people, families, teachers and theater professionals.

This year's Naks will take place mainly in the border city of Narva from October 20 to 24. On the festival's opening day, October 19, audiences can see productions by two internationally acclaimed companies specializing in theater for young audiences at Tallinn's Salme Cultural Center: Kompani Giraff from Sweden and Le Moana from New Zealand.

For the youngest audiences — babies and their parents — the festival program includes Draakonipesa's "Talvevõlu," ("Winter Magic") a wordless visual journey into an enchanted winter world inhabited by rabbits, goats and Arctic foxes. After the performance, children can get to know the puppets used in the production.

For preschoolers and children in grades one through three, Sweden's Kompani Giraff offers the magical circus production "ABC," in which performers help audiences learn letters and the alphabet through play.

Finnish-Czech company Krepsko brings a miniature world all its own to Narva. "Fabsurdia" is a small, richly detailed world that audiences can do more than simply watch: They can also explore it up close and touch it.

Estonia's VAT Teater brings "Luukere Juhani juhtumised," ("Juhan the Skeleton's Adventures") an adventure production for children based on Triinu Laan's book, to the festival.

For audiences in grades four through nine, New Zealand dance company Le Moana presents "Shel We," a playful tribute to writer and poet Shel Silverstein and his beloved children's book "The Giving Tree." The production brings together trees, ghosts, goats and mischief.

Contemporary circus company Kompani Giraff also brings its second production, "A Study of Losses," to Narva. Combining aerial acrobatics, object manipulation and music, this visual journey reflects on lost worlds, memories and objects. Its musical world was created by Zach Condon, who performs as Beirut.

For students in grades seven through nine and upper secondary school, the program includes Miksteater's "Oskar ja Roosamamma. Kirjad Jumalale." ("Oscar and Pink Momma. Letters to God") This heartfelt, thought-provoking production tells the story of Oskar, a boy with cancer who spends the final days of his life in a hospital with his caregiver, Roosamamma.

Kuressaare Theatre's "Koleda tüdruku päevaraamat" ("An Ugly Girl's Diary") is also suitable for audiences ages 12 and older. It is a moving, honest story about young people that speaks to anyone who has felt left out.

The festival also includes several workshops, educational programs and a play reading.

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