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Tartu toy museum hosts 10th annual LEGO exhibition

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A previous lego exhibition at the Tartu Toy Museum.
A previous lego exhibition at the Tartu Toy Museum. Source: Margus Kupp/Tartu City Government
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A toy museum in Tartu is hosting its annual LEGO exhibition this weekend, and will be filled with a variety of brick-built displays.

This is the tenth time the event has been held, jointly by Estonian Lego enthusiasts' club EstLUG and the Tartu Toy Museum (Mänguasjamuuseum)

"Our first joint exhibition took place in 2016, when the museum hosted a large display called Legomaania," said Marge Pärnits, the museum's development manager. "By the following year the predecessor of today's exhibition had grown out of it — EstLUG enthusiasts built a city from bricks in the Teatri Kodu hall that made visitors gasp. Since then we have organized a joint event every autumn," she went on.

This year's LEGO world includes rotating carousels, rattling trains and city life, with superheroes joining as surprise guests. A Star Wars theme series will be on display, along with cartoon and film stars, collectible minifigures and themed minifigure collections.

Visitors are invited to the museum's playroom to help build a shared mosaic, and to the single-color building area to show off their own creations. In the Theatre House lobby, fans can buy LEGO bricks and minifigures.

The exhibition runs Saturday, October 10, at 11a.m.–6p.m. and on the Sunday, October 11, 11a.m.–3p.m., with a two-day café, brick sales, and a city built from LEGO including carousels and trains.

Entry is by a special ticket covering the full program at the Teatri Kodu, on Lutsu 2, home of the museum, on the day of purchase. This covers the toy museum's main building exhibitions and playroom building area. Museum cards are not valid for this event. The museum's social media page is here.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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