Estonian Lego enthusiast: Investing in Lego is a prudent decision these days

Estonian Lego collector Mihkel Tammo said investing in Lego is a prudent decision these days. Although he admits his collecting habit may seem unhealthy, it also gives him plenty of stories.

Mihkel Tammo, who has previously spoken to ERR about his huge collection of sneakers, has another obsession – he loves collection Lego.

"I have an unhealthy interest in sneakers and Lego, but actually, the whole family shares my interest in Lego," chuckled Tammo, who believes he is the only Estonian who has all the official Lego sets that the company has released over the past 20 years.

According to Tammo, once Lego has released a particular set and then, after a while, it gets discontinued, it will never be officially reissued. "Maybe a set based on it will be released later. But for that reason, there are a lot of sets collectors are chasing after," Tammo explained.

Among Tammo's most prized Lego sets is a grocery store, which is coveted by a lot of other collectors and costs €2,000–3,000 on the secondary market. "One small roof brick from this set costs €15 in Europe," Tammo said.

Part of Mihkel Tammo's Lego collection. Source: ERR

Tammo added that nowadays, it can be a prudent decision to invest in Lego.

"It is more profitable than investing in index funds. The tactic is that when a set starts to sell out, people find out which ones are worth buying, then purchase them specifically to put in storage, and just keep hold of them. If you keep buying things for ten years, then you can sell them for a very high profit," Tammo, explained. He estimates his current Lego collection to be worth over €50,000.

Fortunately, Tammo is not the only member of his family who likes Lego.

"The Lego craze started with my son Maiki. Creativity is the keyword. In fact, the great value of Lego is those two-by-four bricks can be used to make anything."

According to Tammo, a lot of people start out by building official sets purchased from stores. "At some point, you start putting together sets made by other users, and then you can build your own creations," he said.

Tammo also pointed out that parents usually just give Lego sets away for very little money, or even for free, once their children grow up and are no longer interested in playing with them.

"However, often, parents don't understand the value of their children's Lego sets," he said. "The world of Lego enthusiasts is something completely different, where you can hear amazing stories about the prices they are sold for," Tammo said.

"My interests in sneakers and Lego go hand in hand, and I have come to understand that it has given me lots of stories," he told ERR.

"There are some people who have a lot of money and just buy watches and cars, but in a way, that's so easy – you have the money, so you buy them. But to build a Lego collection like this, you need to invest a lot of time and effort researching and acquiring pieces, then putting them together – and that's where a lot of stories come from," Tammo said.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!