Estonia strengthens customs control on eastern border to stop sanctions evasion

A coach to St Peterburg crossing the Estonian-Russian border on November 18, 2023.
A coach to St Peterburg crossing the Estonian-Russian border on November 18, 2023. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
Estonia will introduce full customs control on its eastern border at Narva, Koidula and Luhamaa from August 8 to prevent sanctions evasion, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said on Thursday.

Michal said Estonia must do everything possible to prevent the transportation of sanctioned goods through Estonia and to strengthen security.

"Attempts at sanctions evasion and the transport of banned goods across our borders are, unfortunately, ongoing, as is the brutal war Russia has launched against the Ukrainian state and people. By implementing full controls on goods, we can make it more difficult for Russia to evade sanctions and supply its war machine," the prime minister said at the government's weekly press conference.

Both local governments and transport and bus companies have been informed about the changes, he added.

Moving from the current risk-based checks to full customs control will take more time and the number of border crossings to Russia are expected to decrease.

For a passenger crossing the border on foot, full customs control means checking every person and their luggage. If the passenger crosses the border by car, the means of transport and the goods inside will also be checked.

Bus passengers will be asked to get off the bus with their luggage and go through the same customs check as pedestrians.

Cargo checks will also involve checking the vehicle.

Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform) said a heavy flow of sanctioned goods has started over the past few years.

"Third countries are declared as destinations, but we do not believe it. And life shows that the goods do not get there, but stop somewhere in Russia halfway to Asia," he said.

On July 4, the government discussed enhancing customs control at the border.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

