Estonia sees sixth-month downward trend for Finnish tourists

The number of foreign tourists visiting Estonia overall is on the rise, but there has been a downward trend among Finnish visitors in 2025, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Accommodation establishments served 291,000 tourists in October 2025, which is 6 percent more than in October last year, according to newly released data.

In total, 52 percent (153,000) were from abroad and 48 percent (138,000) were domestic tourists.

Helga Laurmaa, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that the number of foreign tourists has shown growth in most months this year.

"Compared with October 2024, there were 7 percent more foreign tourists accommodated in Estonia in October this year. In comparison with pre-pandemic levels, the number of foreign tourists was down by 12 percent," Laurmaa noted.

"The number of domestic tourists, however, increased. There were 5 percent more domestic tourists than in October last year. This exceeded the pre-pandemic level of October 2019 by nearly a fifth," added Laurmaa.

Fewer Finns

The number of tourists from Finland decreased for the sixth month in a row.

In October, there were 55,000 tourists from Finland accommodated in Estonia, accounting for 36 percent of all foreign tourists staying in accommodation establishments.

"Although tourists from Finland were the most numerous, their number was down by 4 percent in October, meaning that there was a year-on-year decrease for the sixth month in a row," Laurmaa said.

Accommodation establishments served almost 26,000 tourists from Latvia (17 percent) and nearly 9,000 tourists from Germany (6 percent). Year on year, the number of tourists from many countries, such as Latvia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Asian countries, was higher in October.

The greatest share of foreign and domestic tourists are still accommodated in Harju county, where Tallinn is situated.

Accommodation prices increased by 4 percent year on year, the statistics agency said.

