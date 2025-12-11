X!

Estonia sees sixth-month downward trend for Finnish tourists

News
Helsinki's West Terminal 2.
Helsinki's West Terminal 2. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The number of foreign tourists visiting Estonia overall is on the rise, but there has been a downward trend among Finnish visitors in 2025, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Accommodation establishments served 291,000 tourists in October 2025, which is 6 percent more than in October last year, according to newly released data.

In total, 52 percent (153,000) were from abroad and 48 percent (138,000) were domestic tourists.

Helga Laurmaa, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that the number of foreign tourists has shown growth in most months this year.

"Compared with October 2024, there were 7 percent more foreign tourists accommodated in Estonia in October this year. In comparison with pre-pandemic levels, the number of foreign tourists was down by 12 percent," Laurmaa noted.

"The number of domestic tourists, however, increased. There were 5 percent more domestic tourists than in October last year. This exceeded the pre-pandemic level of October 2019 by nearly a fifth," added Laurmaa.

Fewer Finns

The number of tourists from Finland decreased for the sixth month in a row. 

In October, there were 55,000 tourists from Finland accommodated in Estonia, accounting for 36 percent of all foreign tourists staying in accommodation establishments.

"Although tourists from Finland were the most numerous, their number was down by 4 percent in October, meaning that there was a year-on-year decrease for the sixth month in a row," Laurmaa said.

Accommodation establishments served almost 26,000 tourists from Latvia (17 percent) and nearly 9,000 tourists from Germany (6 percent). Year on year, the number of tourists from many countries, such as Latvia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Asian countries, was higher in October.

The greatest share of foreign and domestic tourists are still accommodated in Harju county, where Tallinn is situated.

Accommodation prices increased by 4 percent year on year, the statistics agency said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:02

Estonian court sentences pro-Russian politician to 14 years in prison for treason Updated

12:53

KGB files trace Soviet targeting of Estonia's first president and top general

12:01

Gallery: New dictionary of standard Estonian released

11:32

US tariffs help Estonian candle business find fast-growing market on Amazon

11:09

Estonia plans to extend military service to 12 months

11:00

RMK decorates visitor centers with Christmas lights

10:35

New business park planned in heart of Tartu's Annelinn

09:59

Estonia sees sixth-month downward trend for Finnish tourists

09:18

Estonia gets a 'new' small island

08:21

Construction ends at Estonia's largest battery park

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.12

90-year-old singer: I sing so much that my neighbors called the police

10.12

President: I can no longer tolerate excessive demands made by fools

09.12

Nationwide test of Estonia's public warning system taking place Wednesday

10.12

Rescue Board: Estonia now has a fully-functioning public warning system

10.12

PPA and climate ministry do not support cars driving in Tallinn bus lanes

09:18

Estonia gets a 'new' small island

09.12

Estonia's Ambassador to Kazakhstan resigns following presidential visit

09.12

Experts: A good parent does not have to sacrifice joy in life to children

10.12

Elron changes schedule after Saku train accident

10.12

Tommy Cash wins Estonian foreign ministry's annual Cultural Award

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo