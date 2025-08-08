Estonia sees foreign tourism boost

The number of foreign tourists visiting Estonia has been higher in the first half of 2025 than in the same period in 2024, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

In June, the latest data available, there were 2 percent more foreign tourists on month and 5 percent more on year. The number of domestic tourists fell by 2 percent.

"In June, 214,600 foreign and 176,400 domestic tourists were accommodated in Estonia. As in June last year, we had more foreign tourists (55 percent) than domestic tourists (45 percent)," said Helga Laurmaa, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia.

In 2025, the number of foreign tourists has increased most months.

"Compared with June last year, there were now 5 percent more foreign tourists staying in accommodation establishments, but their numbers have not yet fully recovered from the pandemic slump," the analyst noted. "There were 2 percent fewer domestic tourists in accommodation establishments than in June last year, however, domestic tourism in general has recovered well – the number of domestic tourists exceeded the June 2019 level by 16 percent."

A tourist in Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

The largest number of tourists arrived in Estonia in June this year from Finland – a total of 79,300, accounting for 37 percent of all foreign tourists accommodated in Estonia.

Accommodation establishments hosted 23,500 tourists from Latvia (11 percent), 19,100 tourists from Germany (9 percent), 9,100 tourists from both Lithuania and the United States (4 percent), 8,200 tourists from the United Kingdom (4 percent), 7,800 tourists from Asian countries (4 percent), and 6,100 tourists from Poland (3 percent).

"Year on year, there were fewer accommodated tourists from Finland and Lithuania but more of them from Latvia, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, and several other countries," said the analyst.

In June, 82 percent of the accommodated foreign tourists were on holiday and 14 percent were on business trips.

