X!

Estonia sees foreign tourism boost

News
Tourists in Tartu.
Tourists in Tartu. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

The number of foreign tourists visiting Estonia has been higher in the first half of 2025 than in the same period in 2024, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

In June, the latest data available, there were 2 percent more foreign tourists on month and 5 percent more on year. The number of domestic tourists fell by 2 percent.

"In June, 214,600 foreign and 176,400 domestic tourists were accommodated in Estonia. As in June last year, we had more foreign tourists (55 percent) than domestic tourists (45 percent)," said Helga Laurmaa, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia.

In 2025, the number of foreign tourists has increased most months.

"Compared with June last year, there were now 5 percent more foreign tourists staying in accommodation establishments, but their numbers have not yet fully recovered from the pandemic slump," the analyst noted. "There were 2 percent fewer domestic tourists in accommodation establishments than in June last year, however, domestic tourism in general has recovered well – the number of domestic tourists exceeded the June 2019 level by 16 percent."

A tourist in Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

The largest number of tourists arrived in Estonia in June this year from Finland – a total of 79,300, accounting for 37 percent of all foreign tourists accommodated in Estonia. 

Accommodation establishments hosted 23,500 tourists from Latvia (11 percent), 19,100 tourists from Germany (9 percent), 9,100 tourists from both Lithuania and the United States (4 percent), 8,200 tourists from the United Kingdom (4 percent), 7,800 tourists from Asian countries (4 percent), and 6,100 tourists from Poland (3 percent).

"Year on year, there were fewer accommodated tourists from Finland and Lithuania but more of them from Latvia, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, and several other countries," said the analyst.

In June, 82 percent of the accommodated foreign tourists were on holiday and 14 percent were on business trips.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:23

Health Insurance Fund director resigns following extravagant summer party revelations

15:19

Anvar Salomets: Who needs this Rail Baltica?

14:44

Cross-border bus routes between Estonia and Latvia prove popular

14:03

Tallink: Finnish maritime crew subsidy cuts may trigger wave of layoffs

13:35

Funding for public transport, apartments, climate change directed to defense industry

13:00

Huge price spikes on Baltic reserves market likely due to one Latvian participant Updated

12:59

Estonia's alcohol consumption edges down, but concerns remain

11:44

Levadia get away win in Europa Conference qualifier round three

11:10

Tallinn mayor: Alcohol stores should be removed from sight, not alcoholics

10:57

Estonian pig farmer wants African swine fever samples tested at foreign lab

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.08

Estonians most represented in rising Finland deportation rates

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

07.08

Prime minister: Government 'may consider' reducing income tax hike in 2026 Updated

07.08

Estonian hotels 'interested' in compensation lawsuit against Booking.com

11:10

Tallinn mayor: Alcohol stores should be removed from sight, not alcoholics

07.08

Experts: Secondary sanctions could curb Russian shadow fleet in Gulf of Finland

08:54

Law change allows towing and scrapping of abandoned vehicles at Koidula border

08:21

Over half of Health Insurance Fund staff work remotely

07.08

SDE: Income tax change will leave only the poor funding Estonia's defense

07.08

Many Tartu apartment buildings unprepared for a crisis

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo