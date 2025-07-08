Domestic, foreign tourists increased in spring

Accommodation establishments served 304,000 tourists in May 2025, which is 4 percent more than in May last year, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

169,300 foreign and 134,900 domestic tourists were accommodated in Estonia in May. Similarly to May last year, the bigger share of accommodated guests – 56 percent – were foreign tourists, while 44 percent were domestic tourists.

Helga Laurmaa, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, noted that the number of foreign tourists has increased in most months this year.

"The number of foreign tourists was 4 percent bigger than in May last year but has not yet fully recovered from the slump a few years ago," she added.

"Domestic tourism has bounced back and exceeds pre-pandemic levels. Compared with May last year, there were 4 percent more domestic tourists accommodated. Their number was also 22 percent higher than in May 2019," Laurmaa said.

58,200 tourists arrived from Finland, representing 34 percent of all foreign tourists accommodated in Estonia.

Accommodation establishments hosted 22,800 tourists from Latvia (13 percent), 12,000 tourists from Germany (7 percent), about 7,000 tourists from Lithuania (4 percent), nearly 6,700 tourists from the United Kingdom (4 percent),

Compared with May 2024, there were 5 fewer accommodated tourists from Finland and 3 percent fewer tourists from Lithuania.

Year on year, there were more accommodated tourists from Latvia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Asian countries, the United States and Sweden.

In May, 78 percent of the accommodated foreign tourists were on holiday and 17 percent were on business trips. The vast majority stayed in Tallinn and Harju County.

In the case of accommodated domestic tourists, 69 percent were on holiday and 22 percent were on business trips.

