X!

District heating prices expected to be lower than in previous years

News
Radiator.
Radiator. Source: Etadly / Pixabay
News

This heating season in Estonia promises to be slightly cheaper than the previous one, as both natural gas and wood chip prices have fallen.

The weather in Estonia has started to turn cold as autumn sets in, which also means the heating season has now begun.

According to Robert Kitt, head of Utiliitas, Estonia's largest heat producer, this year's prices are expected to be more favorable for consumers than last year's.

"I think that most district heating providers, including us, will keep their prices more or less the same or reduce them slightly. So while there is talk of large price increases in the country in general, district heating is going in the opposite direction," said Kitt.

"We have a total of just under 10 regions. In two of them, the price drop has been over 5 percent, which is why we were forced to adjust the marginal price, and in the others, it is less than 5 percent," he added.

Another of Estonia's major heat producers, Adven, has also noticed a drop in prices.

"Prices are falling compared to the same month last year. Prices are down by an average of 4 to 5 percent. We have seen the biggest declines in Rakvere and Haabneeme, where prices are down 7 percent compared to last year," said Raivo Melsas, Adven's Estonia business manager.

Heating is becoming cheaper due to falling fuel prices. The price of natural gas has, for instance, fallen to the same level it was at in 2021, and it is not expected to rise again significantly this fall. Natural gas is now half the price it was this February.

"Prices in the district heating sector have fallen compared to the previous heating period. This is due to the fact that fuel prices have fallen. If we take the price of wood chips, for example, they have fallen by 12 percent compared to last year. Shale oil is also around 14 percent cheaper and natural gas prices have undergone significant changes," said Külli Haab, deputy director general of the Estonian Competition Authority.

By law, district heating producers are required to change their prices in response to the fall in fuel prices. The Competition Authority coordinates the maximum price, which is based on the producer's understanding of a reasonable level of consumption.

"Companies can lower the maximum price themselves and many companies have done already. Those that haven't yet will do so, as there will definitely be significant changes in October's prices," said Haab.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

03.10

District heating prices expected to be lower than in previous years

03.10

Estonia's Stefan Arand claims historic F1 H20 qualifying win in Shanghai

03.10

Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday celebrated with Glasgow, London and Hamburg concerts

03.10

Tallinn Zoo and Botanic Garden join free 'Museum Sundays' till end of 2025

03.10

EDF colonel: Russia now has more capabilities to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure

03.10

Raul Rebane: Struggle for the past or the personality myths of Estonian elections

03.10

Defense Forces gets new powers for countering threats outside its territory

03.10

Parempoolsed turn to court over not being included in ERR election debate

03.10

ERR in Ukraine: Soldiers learning lessons in repair and maintenance of equipment

03.10

President takes controversial church law amendments to Supreme Court

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.10

Number of people in Estonia renouncing Russian citizenship increases

02.10

Shooting down Russian jets would have been a strategic mistake, says EDF chief

03.10

Employers: All hands needed in Estonia, including foreign labor

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

02.10

New shops, pool and sauna coming to Tallinn's Kalarand

02.10

Russian rapper Kamazz banned from entering Estonia ahead of Narva concert

03.10

Latvia suspends Ride Mobility scooters after deadly collision

02.10

€39 million EU funds redirected to Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal and Rapla-Lelle railway

03.10

Baltika clothing chain declares bankruptcy

02.10

Fox News: Estonian PM and NATO chief argued over invoking Article 4

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo