Industrial production rising, but growth remains slow

In August 2025, the total production of industrial enterprises increased by 1 percent at constant prices compared with August last year, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Among the three main sectors, output increased by 2.5 percent in manufacturing and by 0.7 percent in mining but decreased by 20.7 percent in energy production.

Helle Bunder, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that production volumes in manufacturing have shown a year-on-year increase each month this year.

"There is an upward trend, but the growth has remained slow so far. On a positive note, output in the electronics industry has grown for three months in a row, and in August there was also an increase in the output of the manufacture of wood, which holds the biggest share among economic activities," she said.

In August, the volume of industrial production was up in two-thirds of the manufacturing activities. Among larger industries, there was an increase in output in the manufacture of food products (6.6 percent), computers and electronic products (3.3 percent) and building materials (5.2 percent) as well as in the manufacture of wood (2.4 percent).

Among the major industries, output decreased in the manufacture of fabricated metal products (2.4 percent) and rubber and plastic products (1.1 percent). In the manufacture of electrical equipment, output remained almost the same, falling by just 0.2 percent.

In August 2025, 65.2 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market.

Compared with August 2024, the sales of manufacturing production increased by 2.3 percent at current prices according to working-day adjusted data. Domestic sales grew by 5.5 percent and export sales by 0.6 percent.

Change in the volume of industrial production in manufacturing compared with the corresponding month of the previous year (adjusted with the number of working days)

In August, compared with July, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production grew by 1.5 percent and the production of manufacturing by 1.7 percent.

In energy production, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) was down by 21.9 percent and the production of heat by 2.5 percent in August.

"In both July and August, the decrease in electricity production was due to the fact that domestic production was replaced by cheaper imports," explained Bunder.

