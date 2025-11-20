35 dogs rescued from appalling conditions at Rapla County 'puppy mill'

On Wednesday, the Estonian Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) confiscated 35 dogs from their owner in Rapla County. The dogs were being kept in conditions posing a threat to their health, with the owner intending to sell them for financial gain.

According to Karoli Laurimaa, a leading specialist in the Agriculture and Food Board's (PTA) animal health and welfare division, the dogs were being kept in extremely poor conditions.

"They were living in their own excrement. The floor was covered with a 15-20 cm layer of excrement, which made the concentration of ammonia in the air unbearable. The animals had very long claws, they were emaciated, extremely fearful, and the females and males were being kept together – at least three of the dogs were pregnant," Laurimaa explained.

The animals were kept in conditions that made it very difficult for the PTA to catch them, with the process taking several hours. "We would like to thank the Kehna rescue team, who provided prompt assistance in rescuing one animal that was in a particularly helpless state," said Laurimaa.

One of the dogs rescued by the PTA. Source: PTA

The information about the dogs was sent to the department by a concerned citizen.

"This citizen contacted us as they suspected the animals were being kept in inappropriate conditions. Thanks to them, we identified dogs whose living conditions were so critical that they had to be removed from their owner. If you find an animal in distress, it is important to report the situation by sending an email to vihje@pta.agri.ee," Laurimaa said.

The Estonian Kennel Union (EKL) said that, unfortunately, so-called puppy mills such as the one found in Rapla County will continue to exist as long as there is demand on the market for cheap puppies without documentation.

The union is only able to monitor breeders who report the birth of a litter and register the puppies in the EKL registry. As a rule, these breeders are responsible for providing suitable conditions for the welfare of animals and tend to act appropriately.

Unfortunately, the EKL does not have the authority to control individuals who breed puppies without documentation. That right belongs solely to the state supervisory authority.

The EKL recognizes the importance of their work, adding that there should be no place for puppy mills in Estonia.

One of the dogs rescued in Rapala County.

The Estonian Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) provides the following advice for those considering purchasing a puppy from a breeder:

Research the breeder. If they are a registered purebred dog breeder, you can check the registry to see how many litters have been born at the kennel and whether the breeder has violated any breeding rules. If breeders of this breed in Estonia have their own association, it is also worth contacting them with any questions.

Visit the breeder. Get to know the dogs and the conditions in which they are kept. A good breeder will never hand over a puppy at the door or meet you in a neutral place, such as a gas station or parking lot.

When buying a purebred dog, make sure you get all the necessary documents from the breeder. In addition to the veterinary passport and the purchase agreement, you must obtain a registration certificate (pedigree). The breeder has no right to demand additional payment for the pedigree. This is the identity card of a purebred dog.

The removal of animals is an extreme measure, used only if, in the opinion of the Agriculture and Food Board (PTA), the life or health of the animals is at risk and it is impossible to leave them in the care of their previous owner.

Under current law, only the PTA has the right to control animals, issue orders to owners and seize animals.

