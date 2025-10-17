X!

A Reader Asks: Why do cats lick shower walls?

A cat drinking water out of a bowl.
A cat drinking water out of a bowl. Source: Unsplash License
Cats often drink water from weird places, and it's usually out of curiosity and instinct. One Estonian vet offers some suggestions to keep your cat safe and happy.

Many cat owners have seen it: a bowl of fresh water sits untouched while their cat laps condensation off a window, off the bathroom floor or licks water off the shower wall. More audacious cats may even claw at the shower drain for a drink.

Naturally, this can make owners worry: is something wrong with their cat? Are they missing any nutrients, or is there something wrong with the tap water?

Laura-Liis Kais, a veterinarian at the Estonian University of Life Sciences' (EMÜ) Small Animal Clinic, says this behavior is mostly normal.

"Many cats like to drink fresh or running water," she said. In the wild, stagnant water is more likely to be contaminated — flowing water is fresher and safer.

That instinct explains why some cats prefer drinking straight from the tap or are drawn to water on shower walls, she said, noting that cats are also attracted to the sound of running water.

Sometimes they'll even drink from their owner's glass, since it's often fresher than the water in their own bowl.

A cat's sensitive senses add another layer. Strange spots offer new textures, like ice or snow, or refreshing temperatures, like condensation on a cool window. Taste and smell can matter too.

"When drinking from the shower drain, they might be drawn by the sweet scent of shampoo," the vet noted. Curious by nature, cats can't resist exploring anything new and interesting.

When to get checked out?

While drinking from odd places is usually harmless, vets suggest some precautions.

Shower walls should be rinsed after showering or cleaning to remove shampoo or cleaning residue — and since they're harder to keep clean enough, drains should be made less accessible.

Kais also reminds owners to give their cats fresh water daily.

Still, excessive drinking can signal a problem. "Too much drinking can hint at a condition that needs to be checked out by a vet," she said.

Owners should take note if their cat's water bowl is emptying faster than usual, they're using the litterbox more frequently or urine spots grow larger — all signs that warrant a trip to the vet.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

