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Estonian women's basketball team scores victory against North Macedonia

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The Estonian Women's Basketball team.
The Estonian Women's Basketball team. Source: FIBA
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The Estonian women's national basketball team won its first victory since 2024 on Saturday in the opening round of the EuroBasket 2029 pre-qualifiers.

The match took place in Stip, North Macedonia, and saw the Estonians win 86-51 against the home team.

This was the Estonian women's national basketball team's first victory since November 2024, when it defeated Denmark 66-58 at home in the European Championship qualifiers.

For head coach Toomas Annuk, this was his seventh game in charge of the women's national team and his first victory.

You can watch the match here.

On Tuesday, November 17, Estonia will face Romania, which defeated North Macedonia 72-53 in Bucharest. The game will take place at the Nord Sports Hall in Tallinn and begin at 5.30 p.m.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Siim Boikov

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