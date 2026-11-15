Shift changes at Tallinn hospitals may lead to staff shortages

The decision by two Tallinn hospitals to abandon 24-hour shifts is unpopular with nurses and care workers. The Estonian Nurses Union said the new rules make it difficult to work additional shifts elsewhere.

West Tallinn Central Hospital (Lääne-Tallinna keskhaigla) and North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) will no longer allow care workers and nurses to work 24-hour shifts, citing patient safety.

PERH's director of nursing, Katre Zirel, said studies confirm that employees become tired after eight hours of very intensive work, and when shifts extend to 24 hours, mistakes occur.

One PERH care worker said what bothers her most is that the hospital is not interested in how the new shift schedule suits employees.

If she has to travel to work four or five times a week, it takes more time and money, the single mother writes. She is also upset that doctors can continue working 24-hour shifts.

Difficulties organizing family life

A midwife working at West Tallinn Central Hospital said she is being forced to look for a new job because it is difficult to manage shorter shifts in a family where both parents are medical professionals. Kindergartens are also not open until late in the evening.

Estonian Nurses Union head Kätlin Lillemaa said the union supports reducing shift times, but the reasons why 24-hour shifts were introduced must be addressed.

"Nurses also point out that consecutive 12-hour shifts are exhausting," she told Saturday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Additionally, it may be difficult to get home as public transport runs on a limited schedule at night.

Lillemaa said that working at multiple workplaces is the most pressing problem, with one in five nurses taking shifts at more than one workplace.

"If we now move to shorter working days, the second workplace will be left short of helping hands, meaning the workload of those who remain will increase significantly," she explained.

Smaller hospitals unable to cover shifts

Lillemaa said this may lead to a situation in smaller hospitals where they are unable to cover all shifts.

East Tallinn Central Hospital (Ida-Tallinna keskhaigla) is continuing with 24-hour shifts, and nurses' interest in working there has increased slightly.

The hospital's head of nursing, Kätlin Pallo, said the shift issue is not new. "They have also been reduced or eliminated, but for certain reasons, institutions have returned to their previous working arrangements," she said.

Pallo added that the reason is often the evident shortage of healthcare workers.

Standardized rules could apply across Estonia, but this would require an agreement between hospitals, she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!