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Estonia opens 4th honorary consulate in Greece

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Honorary Consul Stergos Leventis and Kerli Veski, Undersecretary for Legal and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, opened Estonia’s first honorary consulate on the Greek island of Rhodes.
Honorary Consul Stergos Leventis and Kerli Veski, Undersecretary for Legal and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, opened Estonia’s first honorary consulate on the Greek island of Rhodes. Source: MFA
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Estonia opened its first honorary consulate on Rhodes last week, allowing Estonians visiting the Greek island to receive assistance locally if needed.

Kerli Veski, undersecretary for legal and consular affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, opened the consulate on the Greek island of Rhodes on November 12.

Stergos Leventis has been appointed honorary consul.

"His work will help raise awareness of Estonia, strengthen cultural and economic ties between our countries and assist Estonians who need help while travelling. We are very grateful to him for his willingness and commitment to representing Estonia," Veski said at the opening ceremony.

She stressed the good ties between the two countries, which are both members of the European Union and NATO. One practical example of cooperation is the mutual recognition of e-prescriptions, which makes travelling easier for people from both countries.

Greece is a popular travel destination among Estonians. In 2025, 33,600 Estonians travelled to Greece, while 17,500 Greeks visited Estonia.

The honorary consulate on Rhodes is Estonia's fourth in Greece, alongside those in Thessaloniki, Patras and Agios Nikolaos on the island of Crete. 

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