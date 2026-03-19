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Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace

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Russian Embassy in Tallinn.
Russian Embassy in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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A Russian fighter jet breached Estonia's airspace on Wednesday and a diplomatic protest note has been handed to the highest-ranking diplomat at Russia's embassy in Tallinn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The violation occurred near Vaindloo Island, where a Russian Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft entered Estonian airspace and remained there for approximately one minute.

The aircraft lacked a flight plan and two-way radio communication with Estonian air traffic services, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

On Thursday (March 19), the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the chargé d'affaires ad interim of the Russian Federation in Estonia to hand over a protest note about the violation. 

"The violation was responded to by a unit of the Italian Air Force, and there was no threat to Estonia's security," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

"NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission has been operating in Estonia since 2004, and once again we saw that the mission functions well and in accordance with procedures."

The Gulf of Finland separates Estonia and Finland, with Russia to the east. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

This was the first violation of Estonian airspace by an aircraft of the Russian Federation this year, the ministry said. 

Russian fighter jets have violated Estonia's airspace dozens of time over the last decade.

The incursions usually last less than a minute and are responded to by NATO's Baltic Air Policing Unit at Ämari Air Base.

The longest incursion took place last September, when three Russian aircraft flew inside Estonian airspace for more than 10 minutes.

While this is the first airspace incursion this year, a Russian icebreaker sailed in Estonian waters without permission earlier this month.

Firm and consistent response

Several other politicians also commented on the violation.

Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said: "Russia's pattern does not change."

"NATO works. Our skies are monitored, protected and defended at all times," he wrote on X.

Former head of the Estonian Defense Forces and sitting MEP Riho Terras (Isamaa) said: "Allies reacted, and there was no threat to Estonia's security." 

"Every such violation, now and in the future, must be met with a firm and consistent response," he wrote on social media.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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