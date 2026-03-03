Russian icebreaker enters Estonian territorial waters without permission

Estonia summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires after a Russian icebreaker entered its territorial waters last week without permission, the latest in a series of Estonian border violations committed by Russia.

On Saturday (February 28), the Russian Federation icebreaker Murmansk entered Estonian territorial waters near Vaindloo Island in the Gulf of Finland without permission. It did so to free the Olympic Friendship tanker, which had become stuck in ice.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Estonian Navy said they were not notified of the Murmansk's entry into Estonian territorial waters and the vessel did not respond to radio calls from the Estonian Navy.

The icebreaker remained within Estonian waters for four minutes.

On Tuesday, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation to deliver a note concerning the proper procedural rules for the movement of Russian icebreakers in Estonian territorial waters.

The Gulf of Finland separates Estonia and Finland, with Russia to the east. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

"With this note, we remind the Russian Federation that clear and unequivocal rules apply in Estonian territorial waters, including during the icebreaking season," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said. "Compliance with these rules is mandatory for all in order to prevent further breaches of procedure."

A foreign vessel may exercise the right of innocent passage through territorial waters provided that the foreign state notifies the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via diplomatic channels at least 48 hours prior to entry.

In light of difficult ice conditions and the need to assist vessels, the Republic of Estonia is prepared to shorten the advance notification requirement from 48 hours to 6 hours until the end of the icebreaking season, the ministry said in a press release.

Border violations

In recent years, incidents on the Estonian-Russian border have become more frequent.

In May 2024, the Russian border guard removed more than a dozen floating demarcation buoys from the Narva River.

In September 2025, three Russian fighter jets violated Estonia's airspace for 12 minutes.

In October 2025, uniformed and armed Russian men were seen in Saatse Boot in south Estonia, a stretch of Russian territory which Estonians could pass through due to a long-standing agreement. Estonia has now constructed bypasses around the stretch of road.

In December 2025, three Russian border guards crossed the Estonian-Russian border at Vasknarva.

--

