X!

Russian icebreaker enters Estonian territorial waters without permission

News
Russian icebreaker Murmansk.
Russian icebreaker Murmansk. Source: Christopher Michel/CC BY 2.0
News

Estonia summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires after a Russian icebreaker entered its territorial waters last week without permission, the latest in a series of Estonian border violations committed by Russia.

On Saturday (February 28), the Russian Federation icebreaker Murmansk entered Estonian territorial waters near Vaindloo Island in the Gulf of Finland without permission. It did so to free the Olympic Friendship tanker, which had become stuck in ice.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Estonian Navy said they were not notified of the Murmansk's entry into Estonian territorial waters and the vessel did not respond to radio calls from the Estonian Navy.

The icebreaker remained within Estonian waters for four minutes.

On Tuesday, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation to deliver a note concerning the proper procedural rules for the movement of Russian icebreakers in Estonian territorial waters. 

The Gulf of Finland separates Estonia and Finland, with Russia to the east. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

"With this note, we remind the Russian Federation that clear and unequivocal rules apply in Estonian territorial waters, including during the icebreaking season," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said. "Compliance with these rules is mandatory for all in order to prevent further breaches of procedure."

A foreign vessel may exercise the right of innocent passage through territorial waters provided that the foreign state notifies the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via diplomatic channels at least 48 hours prior to entry.

In light of difficult ice conditions and the need to assist vessels, the Republic of Estonia is prepared to shorten the advance notification requirement from 48 hours to 6 hours until the end of the icebreaking season, the ministry said in a press release.

Border violations

In recent years, incidents on the Estonian-Russian border have become more frequent.

In May 2024, the Russian border guard removed more than a dozen floating demarcation buoys from the Narva River.

In September 2025, three Russian fighter jets violated Estonia's airspace for 12 minutes.

In October 2025, uniformed and armed Russian men were seen in Saatse Boot in south Estonia, a stretch of Russian territory which Estonians could pass through due to a long-standing agreement. Estonia has now constructed bypasses around the stretch of road.

In December 2025, three Russian border guards crossed the Estonian-Russian border at Vasknarva.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Helen Wright

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:01

Pro-Palestine hackers launched cyberattacks on Estonia in 2025

15:14

Visits to Estonia's historic lighthouses saw 5-year low in 2025

14:56

Endocrinologist: Obesity impacting Estonian kids' health starting in kindergarten

14:25

Estonian basketball star Henri Veesaar helps North Carolina extend winning streak

14:17

Tõnismägi State High School should be completed by 2030

13:49

Man dies after head-on collision between car and bus near Tallinn

13:21

Argo Rosin: Wind farms and 'scientific consensus'

12:48

1st repatriation flight for Estonians from Oman to Tallinn departs on March 5

12:47

Study: Youth find LGBTIQ+ community in Estonia most hated of all minorities

12:25

Deforestation of Pärnu Rail Baltic terminal area begins

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.03

Estonian embassy building complex in Abu Dhabi damaged

03.03

Foreign ministry updates Egypt travel recommendations over Middle East tensions

03.03

Russian icebreaker enters Estonian territorial waters without permission

03.03

Reparing damaged trams will cost around €700,000

03.03

Mehran Eftekhari: Estonia as a blueprint for how to wash away the grime of occupation

03.03

New population forecast drastically downgrades Tallinn's growth estimate

03.03

Russian navy tests anti-aircraft missiles in the Baltic

02.03

Police conclude Epstein files hold no clues to crimes committed in Estonia

02.03

Estonian Foreign Ministry updates Middle East travel advice due to conflict

03.03

Estonia boycotting Friday's Paralympic opening ceremony

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo