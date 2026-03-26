X!

Estonia runs out of time to acquire new icebreaker before Tarmo retired

News
The icebreaker Tarmo working in the Gulf of Riga. March 2026.
The icebreaker Tarmo working in the Gulf of Riga. March 2026. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

By 2028, Estonia's fleet of three icebreakers will be reduced to two unless the state finds a replacement for Tarmo, which is expected to cease operations in two years.

The icebreaking season in Estonian waters is not yet over, said State Fleet Director Andres Laasma.

"Icebreaking is in full swing in the Port of Pärnu area, that is, in the Gulf of Riga, where the multipurpose vessel EVA-316 is operating. The route that EVA has to assist there is about 40 nautical miles long," Laasma said.

In the Gulf of Finland, ice along Estonia's coast has essentially cleared, but the icebreaker Botnica remains on standby at the Port of Sillamäe, ready to respond. For example, if the wind changes, ice could drift back from the Russian side toward Estonia and once again begin to obstruct shipping. The oldest icebreaker, Tarmo, has currently finished operations.

There were also some issues with Tarmo this winter. In addition to technical faults, the vessel had to undergo repairs at Saaremaa Deep Harbor. The 63-year-old ship is expected to be retired in two years and no replacement is currently planned.

"Until last year, we had a clear plan to begin building a new icebreaker, but since the state budget strategy did not allocate funds for this, the project has been put on hold. The construction time for an icebreaker is at least three years and this would also need to be preceded by a design period, so it is clear that by 2028 a new vessel definitely cannot be completed under these circumstances," Laasma said.

According to him, a full overhaul of Tarmo would cost tens of millions of euros, which is not practical for such an old vessel. The planned new icebreaker would have cost approximately €122 million.

View from the bridge of the icebreaker Tarmo working in the Gulf of Riga. March 2026. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

"When planning this vessel, we also applied for funding from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). Our initial plan was to receive €60 million from there, or about half of the budget. Unfortunately, we only secured €33.6 million and the remaining amount — more than €90 million — simply could not be accommodated within the state budget strategy," the head of the State Fleet said.

They are now working with the Ministry of Climate to find a new solution to replace Tarmo. According to Laasma, this will likely be a second-hand vessel, though he declined to provide details as planning is still ongoing.

Thus, when Tarmo is retired, Estonia will hopefully not have to manage with only two icebreakers. According to the State Fleet director, that would not be strategically safe.

"First, we are not protected against the possibility of severe ice conditions occurring over several consecutive years. Second, a situation may arise where one of the icebreakers breaks down, so we definitely need a third icebreaker that would serve as a secondary, support vessel in the Gulf of Finland and also be capable of stepping in as a replacement. This is a matter of capacity and it is important for the state, since 55 percent of Estonia's trade still moves by sea," Laasma said.

Like EVA-316, the replacement for Tarmo should also be multipurpose, Laasma added, as this would be financially sensible. For example, Estonia needs the capability to respond to marine pollution incidents.

Asked whether a replacement for Tarmo will definitely be in place by the time it is retired, Andres Laasma declined to give a direct answer.

"We are working on it and once we have a clear plan for how to proceed — including, for example, finding a suitable vessel on the global market — we will be able to make concrete decisions," Laasma said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

Former EDF chief: Drone strikes like Auvere almost impossible to ward off in peacetime

17:13

Minister: Experts should not be appointed ERR supervisory board solely due to gender

16:48

3 Estonian MPs withdraw from statement supporting US-Israeli war effort

16:41

State officials: An unscheduled warning alert means a real threat imminent

16:11

Estonian food ninth most expensive in the European Union

15:59

Tallink to seek replacement for chartered Estonia–Sweden ferry

15:53

Supermarkets launch campaign to pressure government into lowering food VAT

15:32

Estonian skier bests Norwegian freestyle star Birk Ruud in Switzerland qualifiers

14:59

Thorough gene testing reveals Estonians' more-diverse-that-thought risk of cancer

14:18

Giant tapestry in Tallinn's Linnahall to be restored

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.03

Drone entering Estonian airspace from Russia hits Auvere power station chimney Updated

25.03

Estonian rapper noted for his work on integration passes away

25.03

EDF commander: Estonian power plant was hit by attack or decoy drone

25.03

New Euroguard warship taking shape at Estonia's Baltic Workboats

25.03

Estonia's northeastern airspace closed after 'several' drones cross border

25.03

Tallinn investigating bus driver filmed using mobile phone on duty

25.03

Bright object passing over South Estonia's skies picked up by volunteer camera network

09:26

Defense Forces: Threat alert confusion result of 'human error'

10:21

Official: Threat notifications like Wednesday's mean people must be ready to seek shelter

25.03

Several dozen tankers anchored in Gulf of Finland after attacks on Russian ports

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo