Ice breaking costs increase by €2 million due to cold snap

Estonia's icebreaker Botnica is operating in the Gulf of Riga for the first time due to low water level and ice.
Estonia's icebreaker Botnica is operating in the Gulf of Riga for the first time due to low water level and ice. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
The cost of ice breaking rose by over €2 million this winter due to the colder-than-average weather, taking the total to over €10 million.

All three of Estonia's icebreakers have been operating since Janaury: the State Fleet icebreakers Tarmo and EVA-316 and the Botnica, chartered from TS Shipping.

The State Fleet told ERR that the usual cost of the winter navigation season for three icebreakers — readiness at the quay without actual icebreaking days — is between €8 million and €9 million. This amount depends on the annual investments made in the vessels, for example, scheduled dock maintenance.

For example, last winter, when no icebreaking took place, but scheduled dock maintenance was carried out on EVA-316 and the icebreaker Tarmo, costs totaled €8.9 million.

Icebreaker EVA-316 in the Port of Pärnu. Source: Jaanus Lepalaan/Transport Administration

The State Fleet forecasts that icebreaking will continue until April this year. The additional cost of the work is estimated at €2.3 million.

Most of this money will be allocated for fuel and labor costs. So far, 981,589 liters of fuel have been used by the three icebreakers to carry out their operations.

The State Fleet began icebreaking operations in Pärnu Bay on January 7, where EVA-316 began work. From January 27, Botnica started breaking ice near Sillamäe and Kunda in eastern Estonia, and in February, it also began icebreaking operations in the Gulf of Riga.

From February 11, icebreaking operations also began in the Tallinn area, where Tarmo began work.

--

Editor: Helen Wright, Marko Tooming

