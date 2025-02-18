Estonia's nuclear power plant workers should be trained abroad

If Estonia decides to build a nuclear power plant, it would be more reasonable to send staff abroad for training rather than open new programs, believes TalTech's Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs, Hendrik Voll. Fermi Energia's CEO Kalev Kallemets agrees.

Discussions began at the university in 2019 about what kind of specialists would be needed to operate a potential nuclear power plant. The idea of creating a corresponding curriculum was also considered, Voll recalled. The university mapped out the number of employees required for the power plant and compiled a list of different positions.

"According to our estimate, 30–40 experts with highly specific knowledge would be needed to keep the nuclear power plant running. Opening a new curriculum would require at least 15 graduates per year for 10 consecutive years. Therefore, it might be more reasonable to consider training these experts in nearby countries," he told ERR.

Based on a similar list of nuclear power plant personnel, the university identified about 20 different fields. Establishing a single curriculum would be complicated by the fact that it would need to combine extremely diverse skills. "One employee is essentially a chemist, another a physicist. They actually need to be trained in very different programs," Voll noted.

The vice-rector pointed out that nuclear energy is already being taught at the university, though not in depth. With support from Fermi Energia, the energy curricula include subjects such as modern nuclear energy, radiation protection, the basics of nuclear technology, and the functioning of nuclear power plant systems. "There are such overview courses available. We offer around 24 ECTS credits (European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System), but a full bachelor's program consists of 180 ECTS credits," he explained.

New specialty could be expensive

Voll said the level of nuclear energy education in nearby countries is very high, for example, at the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in Sweden and the Czech Technical University. The latter even has its own small nuclear reactor used for educational purposes.

"It would be worth seriously considering whether students should be sent to these universities to acquire knowledge that our universities do not cover contractually. That might be a more reasonable choice than developing a highly specialized curriculum," he suggested.

In Estonia, there are very few people with practical experience in nuclear energy, the vice-rector said. This means that developing a strong nuclear energy curriculum would require significant investment. For example, it would almost certainly necessitate hiring a foreign professor, Voll pointed out.

In the mid-2000s, Eesti Energia sent four TalTech students to KTH for a master's program in nuclear energy. All four — Merja Pukari, Henri Ormus, Kaspar Kööp, and Marti Jeltsov — have since become founders of Fermi Energia.

"Right now, we also lack the resources to build a technical laboratory. If we were to reach the level of the Czech Technical University, where they have their own training reactor, I can't even begin to estimate what those investments would cost," the vice-rector acknowledged. "At the same time, if the Estonian state is willing to make those investments, then as the university's owner, the state must place an order, and we would certainly be ready to fulfill that request."

Excel spreadsheet of potential employees

Kallemets said Fermi Energia invests approximately €100,000 each year to organize a nuclear energy summer school for high school and vocational school students. Additionally, Fermi Energia offers elective courses introducing nuclear energy at the University of Tartu and TalTech.

"Each year, we provide two young people with a one-year scholarship for a master's program abroad. If we reach the second phase of the special spatial planning process for the nuclear power plant, we will definitely increase these investments even further," said the CEO.

"Currently, three young people are studying at Stockholm's KTH, completing their two-year master's degrees. One student previously studied in Switzerland and has now returned there to pursue a doctorate. Among our own founders, there are already five people with doctoral degrees. You could say we are already slightly over-educated," he added.

Kallemets said that over the years, more Estonians have graduated from KTH in Sweden, and Fermi Energia keeps track of all of them.

"There are Estonians who have obtained their master's degrees there after us, but they do not work at Fermi Energia. Their names are recorded in our Excel table. One person who graduated from KTH later is now working for us as a reactor engineer," he said.

