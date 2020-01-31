Five companies compete to build Tallinn Music and Ballet School

Five companies submitted bids to build the Tallinn Music and Ballet School building in a competition organized by Riigi Kinnisvara AS.

Now, Riigi Kinnisvara AS will start checking submissions and the contract will be awarded to the successful bidder.

In addition to classrooms and dance studios, the new school will have a swimming pool and a courtyard with terraces. The new building will have a closed net area of ​​23,860 m² and will be an energy class A building. It will have space for 700 pupils.

The new building will see students of the Tallinn Music High School, Ballet School and Tallinn Georg Ots Music School brought together under one roof. The school to be built on a plot of land at Pärnu Road 59 and will open it's doors on September 1, 2022.

The Tallinn Music and Ballet School building has been designed by Atelier Thomas Pucher (Austria) and 3 + 1 architects and T43 (interior architects, Estonia). The main contractor for the engineering parts design is Novarc Group AS.



