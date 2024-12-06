EDF's Military Intelligence Center launches hotline for security tip offs

The Military Intelligence Center of Estonian Defense Forces has set up a hotline on its website to make it easier for people to hand over information relevant to national security.

The line has been started due to the "aggressive and expansionist actions" of Estonia's "eastern neighbor." "The need for increased intelligence collection is significant," the EDF said in a statement.

Information can be found on the EDF's website under the "Intelligence Center Hotline" page in Estonian, English and Russian.

Information is being sought:

That could contribute to our intelligence collection efforts in regards to the military defense of the state and early warning, or

About threats towards Estonian Defence Forces personnel, units, infrastructure or objects in Estonia or abroad.

Tips can be submitted to [email protected], by regular mail (Magasini 31a, 10138, Tallinn, Estonia), in person, or submitted via an Estonian Embassy or Consulate.

Anyone can submit a information about persons, actions, or other relevant matters posing a threat to the Estonian state.

"Every hint matters and poses a value that the analysts of the MIC appreciate and can utilize in their operations," the EDF said.

Passing on information can pose a risk to the informant, therefore precautionary measures need to be taken. It is recommended to avoid using an e-mail address and communication assets that can be connected to the person passing the information (e.g. personal e-mail, cell phone or computer).

Anonymized digital environments (e.g. public WiFi, anonymous SIM-card) should be preferred to increase security.

"The Estonian Military Intelligence Center protects both the source and the received information," the statement said.

More detailed information has been published on the hint line webpage in Estonian, English and Russian language here.

