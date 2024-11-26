X!

Investigation: Russia developing infrastructure at military bases close to NATO borders

The Russian Embassy in Tallinn.
The Russian Embassy in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Satellite images analyzed by the Estonian publication Eesti Ekspress show "rapid infrastructure development" at several Russian military bases close to its borders with the Baltic states and Poland.

After the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, troops and equipment were sent to the front or elsewhere in Russia leaving bases close to Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania "half empty."

However, a recent joint investigation by Eesti Ekspress, Lithuanian National Broadcasting Company (LRT), Frontstory.pl and VSquare.org shows the situation on the ground is changing and new infrastructure is being built.

The study looked at 24 militarily significant locations in Russia and Belarus and compared images taken before the full-scale invasion and more recently.

"Ekspress has identified several military bases behind the Baltic borders where there are signs of active use. These are places where military units are trained and put on trains, which, along with new or restored equipment, travel to the front in Ukraine. Or they are air bases used to refuel and arm fighter jets before they fly to Ukraine. Satellite images show that some of the equipment is brand new. This calls into question the widespread belief that the Russian army has only Soviet-era stocks at its disposal," the outlet writes.

"The result is the most detailed publically available analysis on the current threat Russia's military poses to Estonia and how we will respond to it if necessary," Eesti Ekspress says.

Read the full article in English here.

Other stories from the investigation by LRT (here) and Vsquare.org (here) were also published in English.

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

