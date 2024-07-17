PPA strengthening infrastructure on eastern border crossings

New, stronger traffic barriers will be erected at Narva, Luhamaa and Koidula border crossings on the Estonian-Russian border in the coming years.

The infrastructure at the Narva road border crossing was built 10 years ago with peacetime in mind. At the time, no one could foresee how complicated relations with Russia would become.

Temporary concrete barriers restricting vehicle traffic were placed on the bridge in winter when migrants started trying to cross into Finland and have stayed in place after Russia closed its side for renovations.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) wants to strengthen the infrastructure at the border and install stronger traffic barriers and gates that would be able to hold back a bus, if necessary.

An incident four years ago showed that a border violator can easily break through the gates.

"There have been occasional incidents at border crossings here, including in Narva, where we had a drive-through years ago, where a person with their vehicle then fled and rammed into these barriers and gates. Then they managed to break through them. But the main purpose is to have these new barriers and gates to prevent that sort of thing and to make sure that no one can pass through the border crossing without going through the area," explained Marek Liiva, head of the Narva border point.

They will be put on both sides of Estonia's border, Liiva said. "So that wanted persons, for example, might not be able to pass through so easily if they had such an intention."

New barriers will also be added to the Narva Bridge for both cars and pedestrians.

"These should then also, perhaps in the future, help to better deter a so-called hybrid attack. If there is a threat of mass immigration or a desire to push these individuals across the border, as there were groups of them here at the end of last year, these will also help to better deter such activity against us or in our direction," Liiva said.

The official said now is a favorable time for the construction of crossing barriers, because there will be no car traffic over the Narva bridge at least until the end of next year, until Russia finishes renovating the Jaanilinna border crossing point.

The PPA will also reinforce the crossing points in south Estonia at Luhamaa and Koidula. The work at all three places will cost €2.2 million.

