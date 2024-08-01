Hundreds of travelers still crossing Narva border every day

Travelers waiting to cross the Russian border.
Travelers waiting to cross the Russian border. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
The suspension of flights to Russia and the closure of the Finnish border brings hundreds of people to the Estonian-Russian border crossing every day. Queues can last up to six hours.

Crossing the Russian border in Estonia has become more popular than transiting via Turkey or Armenia due to the cheaper price.

The fastest way to reach Narva from Tallinn Airport is by train, although some arrive by taxi. You can easily spot travelers in the border city, they tend to have more luggage than usual and a smartphone with a map app in their hand.

Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" spoke to travelers waiting to cross the border. Most are going to work or see relatives 

"It's hard, everyone has relatives. Everyone travels back and forth, that's why you have to suffer. But actually, I and all my friends studying in Italy have started traveling less because of problems. I only go to Russia twice a year," said Tamara, who studies in Milan and whose family lives in Russia.

"I have a part of my life there, I work in Russia. I live in Toronto because my husband is there, that's why I'm traveling. Once a year for sure, I'd like to do it more often, but I can't," said Marina, another border crosser.

A queue of around 300 people forms at the border crossing at Peetri plats every day. You can also buy a spot in the queue for around €25, but there are not many offers.

Many different languages can be heard in the line. Locals say it can take up to six hours to cross the border.

Natalya, who lives in Italy and whose relatives live in Russia, said the journey is hard. She told AK that she had not been home for nine years.

"We haven't been home for nine years, so it's time. And there's no telling when the border will open, when it'll all end /.../ The only entrance to Russia is here," she told the show.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

