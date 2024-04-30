Narva border closing overnight from May

news
Narva border crossing on the night of Wednesday, January 31, 2024, as Russia closed to vehicles the other side of the border.
Narva border crossing on the night of Wednesday, January 31, 2024, as Russia closed to vehicles the other side of the border. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
news

From May 1, it will only be possible to cross the border at Narva during the day. Russia has also decided to restrict its opening hours. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) asks travelers to take note of the new situation.

Russia closed the border to car traffic in February. Due to the decrease in traffic, the Ministry of the Interior suggested closing the Estonian crossing at night.

Local residents are unlikely to be greatly affected, but travelers entering and leaving the European Union may face more difficulties. Border traffic is especially heavy before the holidays.

"People will no longer be able to cross the border. Three days ago, there was a queue at 10 p.m. – people queued for six hours. Can such a long queue still cross the border before 11 p.m.? I guess you will have to pitch tents there," said Olga, a Narva resident.

The PPA promises no one will be left on the bridge between the two countries overnight.

"If it happens that someone is still coming across the bridge at 11 p.m. on the way to the border crossing, we will not leave them on the bridge, we will check them out. However, I would like to draw people's attention to the fact that the border crossing point is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and this opening time will not be changed. I would also like to say that the PPA does not recommend traveling to the Russian Federation at this time," said Marek Liiva, head of the Narva border crossing.

From April 30, the bridge will be shut between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

In February, approximately 13,000 passengers crossed the border at night.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:07

MPEÕK asks Riigikogu to postpone first bill discussion

19:15

Narva border closing overnight from May

17:35

Gallery: 5miinust and Puuluup's first rehersal on Malmö's Eurovision stage

17:14

GPS jamming not affecting ships in Gulf of Finland

16:30

Documentary exposes state logging in Estonia to kick off Environment Month

16:02

City to discontinue Tallinn Russian Lyceum Foundation

15:24

Tallinn to close sports school

14:55

Estonian consumer prices rose quickly in April

14:37

No confidence motion against Tallinn mayor fails

14:00

Over 300 Tallinn public transport stops to get new shelters

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.04

Finnair suspends flights to Tartu for 1 month to seek GPS jamming solution

29.04

Study: Salary rises canceled out by cost of living in the Baltics

29.04

Minister: GPS jamming is a deliberate hybrid attack by Russia

27.04

Second Finnair flight turns back from Tartu due to GPS interference

29.04

Average value of Bolt share options €89 in 2022

29.04

Estonian company could start producing munitions this year

29.04

Gallery: Tallinn starts tearing down illegally constructed building

29.04

Tallinn opens first parental guidance center

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo