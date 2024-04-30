Narva border closing overnight from May

From May 1, it will only be possible to cross the border at Narva during the day. Russia has also decided to restrict its opening hours. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) asks travelers to take note of the new situation.

Russia closed the border to car traffic in February. Due to the decrease in traffic, the Ministry of the Interior suggested closing the Estonian crossing at night.

Local residents are unlikely to be greatly affected, but travelers entering and leaving the European Union may face more difficulties. Border traffic is especially heavy before the holidays.

"People will no longer be able to cross the border. Three days ago, there was a queue at 10 p.m. – people queued for six hours. Can such a long queue still cross the border before 11 p.m.? I guess you will have to pitch tents there," said Olga, a Narva resident.

The PPA promises no one will be left on the bridge between the two countries overnight.

"If it happens that someone is still coming across the bridge at 11 p.m. on the way to the border crossing, we will not leave them on the bridge, we will check them out. However, I would like to draw people's attention to the fact that the border crossing point is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and this opening time will not be changed. I would also like to say that the PPA does not recommend traveling to the Russian Federation at this time," said Marek Liiva, head of the Narva border crossing.

From April 30, the bridge will be shut between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

In February, approximately 13,000 passengers crossed the border at night.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!