Ülle Madise assumes office as president on Monday

Ülle Madise will take the oath of office before the Riigikogu on Monday and assume office as president.

At 2:15 p.m., President-elect Ülle Madise and her husband will arrive at the Office of the President in Kadriorg where they will be welcomed by President Alar Karis and his wife, Sirje Karis.

From there, they will proceed together to the square in front of the Riigikogu building. President Alar Karis will greet the Guard Battalion's honor guard assembled in Lossi plats, after which the two presidents will enter Toompea Castle.

At the ceremony, which begins at 3 p.m., President Alar Karis will deliver a speech, President-elect Ülle Madise will take the oath of office and deliver her first address as president.

The presidential oath-taking ceremony and speeches will be broadcast live on ERR channels.

Born and educated in Tartu, 51-year-old Ülle Madise is a lawyer by training. She has previously worked at the Ministry of Justice, on the Riigikogu's Constitutional Committee, as chief auditor at the National Audit Office, as legal adviser to the president and, since 2015, as chancellor of justice. She was reappointed to the latter position for a second term in late 2021.

Ülle Madise is married to Lauri Madise, who works as a judge at the Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg. The couple have no children. Ülle Madise's father is former politician and Supreme Court justice Tõnu Anton.

Madise was nominated as a presidential candidate by 75 members of the Riigikogu. Representatives of the Reform Party, Eesti 200, Isamaa, the Social Democrats and unaffiliated MPs submitted the relevant documents to the National Electoral Committee.

The Riigikogu elected Madise president in a secret ballot with 71 votes.

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